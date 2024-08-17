MSI's new Z890 MAG Tomahawk motherboard for Arrow Lake-S processors to be teased next week

MSI will be revealing some of its next-gen Z890 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 next week, with a brief tease of its new Z890 MAG Tomahawk motherboard.
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards will roll out with the new LGA 1851 socket, ready to handle Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors. MSI has already teased two of its upcoming Z890 motherboards at Computex 2024 earlier this year, with the Z890 MAG PRO and Z890 MPG EDGE motherboards.
The new Z890 MAG Tomahawk will be a new mid-range Z890 motherboard offering from MSI, and we should have more details of this new motherboard next week. As for details on the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors, we're still waiting for Intel to announce a release date for them.
- Read more: Intel's next-gen Z890 details: native Thunderbolt 4, ready for Arrow Lake CPUs
- Read more: MSI's next-gen Z890 and B860 mobos leaked: ready for 'Arrow Lake-S' CPUs
- Read more: GIGABYTE's next-gen Z890 AORUS EXTREME AI TOP motherboard teased
- Read more: GIGABYTE mobo leak confirms Z890, Core Ultra 200 naming for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs
- Read more: GIGABYTE preps range of next-gen AORUS Z890 mobos, ready for Arrow Lake-S CPUs
Intel will be hosting an event for its new mobile-focused Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors on September 3, but we should expect sometime in Q4 2024 for the release of the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, and it appears MSI is getting ready.