MSI's new Z890 MAG Tomahawk motherboard for Arrow Lake-S processors to be teased next week

MSI will be revealing some of its next-gen Z890 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 next week, with a brief tease of its new Z890 MAG Tomahawk motherboard.

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards will roll out with the new LGA 1851 socket, ready to handle Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors. MSI has already teased two of its upcoming Z890 motherboards at Computex 2024 earlier this year, with the Z890 MAG PRO and Z890 MPG EDGE motherboards.

The new Z890 MAG Tomahawk will be a new mid-range Z890 motherboard offering from MSI, and we should have more details of this new motherboard next week. As for details on the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors, we're still waiting for Intel to announce a release date for them.

Intel will be hosting an event for its new mobile-focused Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors on September 3, but we should expect sometime in Q4 2024 for the release of the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, and it appears MSI is getting ready.