Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern
Intel's next-gen codename Socket V (LGA1700) has lower height, new hole pattern and same old boring stock CPU cooler it seems.
Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S processors will arrive on the new LGA1700 socket, which is codenamed Socket V, with the new CPU package and the socket being thinner.
The new information is coming from Igor Wallossek who posted the schematics and drawings of Intel's new cooling for Socket V (LGA1700). Intel looks to be changing the z-height by at least 1mm for Socket V versus Socket H (LGA1200). The lowered z-height on Socket V will see lower loads compared to Socket H, but the new LGA1700 socket will have a new hole pattern.
There's also a tease of preliminary schematics of high-performance thermoelectric cooling, where we should expect similar for LGA1700. Intel worked with Cooler Master on the launch of its MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero cooling, which uses a Peltier effect to create a heat flux between two types of materials.
But when it comes to the reference CPU cooler, Intel won't be making things better with its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. The entry-level and mid-range CPUs that include a stock cooler are made for less than 65W TDPs, and won't work with existing models.
Intel's new LGA1700 socket will see Intel take a few steps to the side of its square 37.5mm package, to a rectangular-like design 35.5 x 45mm.
