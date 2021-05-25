All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos as world's richest man

Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern

Intel's next-gen codename Socket V (LGA1700) has lower height, new hole pattern and same old boring stock CPU cooler it seems.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 25 2021 10:54 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S processors will arrive on the new LGA1700 socket, which is codenamed Socket V, with the new CPU package and the socket being thinner.

Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new information is coming from Igor Wallossek who posted the schematics and drawings of Intel's new cooling for Socket V (LGA1700). Intel looks to be changing the z-height by at least 1mm for Socket V versus Socket H (LGA1200). The lowered z-height on Socket V will see lower loads compared to Socket H, but the new LGA1700 socket will have a new hole pattern.

There's also a tease of preliminary schematics of high-performance thermoelectric cooling, where we should expect similar for LGA1700. Intel worked with Cooler Master on the launch of its MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero cooling, which uses a Peltier effect to create a heat flux between two types of materials.

Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern 03 | TweakTown.com
Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern 04 | TweakTown.com

But when it comes to the reference CPU cooler, Intel won't be making things better with its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. The entry-level and mid-range CPUs that include a stock cooler are made for less than 65W TDPs, and won't work with existing models.

Intel's new LGA1700 socket will see Intel take a few steps to the side of its square 37.5mm package, to a rectangular-like design 35.5 x 45mm.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.99
$549.99$549.99$771.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2021 at 7:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.