Intel's next-gen LGA1700: same boring stock cooler, new hole pattern

Intel's next-gen codename Socket V (LGA1700) has lower height, new hole pattern and same old boring stock CPU cooler it seems.

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S processors will arrive on the new LGA1700 socket, which is codenamed Socket V, with the new CPU package and the socket being thinner.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new information is coming from Igor Wallossek who posted the schematics and drawings of Intel's new cooling for Socket V (LGA1700). Intel looks to be changing the z-height by at least 1mm for Socket V versus Socket H (LGA1200). The lowered z-height on Socket V will see lower loads compared to Socket H, but the new LGA1700 socket will have a new hole pattern.

There's also a tease of preliminary schematics of high-performance thermoelectric cooling, where we should expect similar for LGA1700. Intel worked with Cooler Master on the launch of its MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero cooling, which uses a Peltier effect to create a heat flux between two types of materials.

But when it comes to the reference CPU cooler, Intel won't be making things better with its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. The entry-level and mid-range CPUs that include a stock cooler are made for less than 65W TDPs, and won't work with existing models.

Intel's new LGA1700 socket will see Intel take a few steps to the side of its square 37.5mm package, to a rectangular-like design 35.5 x 45mm.