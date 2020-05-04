Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S rumored to use LGA1700 socket

A super hot new rumor starts the week with news that Intel will be using a new LGA1700 socket for its Alder Lake-S platform, with the LGA1700 socket to take a battle against AMD's next-gen AM5 socket in the future.

The new rumor sees Alder Lake-S succeeding Comet Lake-S, with the LGA1700 being a new socket that will reportedly support 3 new Intel CPU generations. It will feature a big core / small core architecture, and is rumored to feature Golden Cove / Gracemont cores. The news is coming from Lit-Tech, a Taiwanese-based manufacturer that handles Voltage Regulator Testing Tools for the Asian market.

The website lists unreleased architectures like the Ice Lake-S/H and Tiger Lake-H, but the news of LGA1700 isn't new. Earlier on in the year in January 2020, Komachi_Ensaka teased on Twitter of the new Intel LGA1700 socket.

What is the Big/Small core architecture you ask? Alder Lake-S should be the first mainstream architecture from Intel that offers something similar to the big.LITTLE technology from ARM. We should expect Alder Lake-S processors with up to 16 cores, with 8 of them being "big" while 8 of them would be "small".

Intel supporting the LGA1700 socket for 3 generations is strange, as the company is a big fan of constantly changing CPU sockets. AMD will be fighting back with AM5 in the coming years, with AMD continuing support for previous-gen CPUs as it advances its socket... where Intel has shifted from LGA1150, to LGA1151, to LGA1200, and now -- LGA1700 in the near future.