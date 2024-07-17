Intel Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs: LGA1700 socket, up to 8+6 Hybrid, up to 12 P-Core only CPUs

Intel's next-gen Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPU details: LGA1700 socket, up to 12 P-Cores (no E-Cores) in the Core i9 SKU, 125W, 65W, and 45W TDP tiers.

Intel is still developing its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, which will launch on the new LGA1851 socket. However, the LGA1700 will live on, and new Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs, reportedly launching in 2025, will be available in hybrid and P-Core-only offerings.

In a new post on X by leaker "Jaykihn" we're finding out that Intel's next-gen Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs in P-Core variants only, launching in Q3 2025, so around a year from now. Bartlett Lake-S will appear on LGA1700, meaning LGA1700 motherboard owners could skip Arrow Lake-S and its new LGA1851 socket and upgrade to a new CPU with Bartlett Lake-S in 2025.

We are to expect only P-cores with no E-cores and no Hyper-Threading, as well as hybrid Bartlett Lake-S processor offerings. Intel's upcoming P-core-only Bartlett Lake-S processors will use the new BTL 12+0 die with up to 12 P-cores, which is more P-cores than the current 14th-gen Core CPUs with up to 8 P-cores on their max SKU: the Core i9-14900K.

Intel is reportedly gearing up with 125W, 65W, and 45W TDP offerings with 12 P-Core (Core i9), 10 P-Core (Core i7), and 8 P-Core (Core i5) processors. The 125W Bartlett Lake-S processor should be a new high-end consumer/gaming CPU for the DIY market, with Bartlett Lake-S processors not appearing in Core i3 or Core Ultra 3 SKUs.

Intel is also reportedly preparing hybrid Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs, which will mix Alder Lake and Raptor Lake dies, with 65W and 45W TDP models in 8+16 (B0) for Core i7 chips, 6+8 (B0) and 6+4 (C0) for Core i5 chips, 4+0 (H0) and 2+0 (H0) Core i3 chips.

Bartlett Lake-S will appear with 24 cores and 32 threads at its maximum, matching the current Alder Lake and Raptor Lake flagship Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K processors. The rest of the CPUs will also match the 14th Gen Core die configurations that are already on the market.

We can expect the hybrid Bartlett Lake-S processors in early January 2025, while the P-Core-only Bartlett Lake-S processors will drop sometime in Q3 2025.