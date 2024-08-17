Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake-S' QS CPU hits 5.7GHz, 5.4GHz on all P-Cores

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake-S' flagship CPU teased in QS (qualifying sample) form, hitting 5.7GHz, with all P-Cores hitting 5.4GHz.

Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" processor has been teased again, but this time in QS (qualifying sample) form which hit 5.7GHz boost, and 5.4GHz on all P-Cores.

The news is coming from leaker "Jaykhin" on X, who posted that a QS sample of the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 1-2 cores enabled seeing boost clocks of 5.7GHz, while all P-Cores were hitting 5.4GHz, and all E-Cores were hitting 4.6GHz.

This is compared to the ES (engineering sample) version of the Core Ultra 9 285K processor hitting 4.7GHz boost clock, up to 4.5GHz on all P-Cores, and just 3.9GHz on all E-Cores. This means that Intel is slowly squeezing higher and higher frequencies out of its 24-core Arrow Lake-S processor. Jaykhin didn't say whether this was the Core Ultra 9 285K or Core Ultra 9 275, but I would dare say this is the Core Ultra 9 285K that we're looking at here.

Inside, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor will feature 8 Lion Core Performance Cores (P-Cores) and 16 Skymont Efficiency Cores (E-Cores), with previous rumors pegging the Core Ultra 9 285K to feature up to 5.7GHz boost CPU clocks.

Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" processor should roll out with 24 cores and 24 threads (there's no Hyper-Threading on Arrow Lake) with boost CPU clocks of up to 5.7GHz, a few hundred MHz slower than the current-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs.

Right now, Intel has a 6.2GHz boost out of its Core i9-14900KS processor, 6.0GHz from the Core i9-14900K, and even 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz out of the Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K processors, respectively. Arrow Lake will deliver multiple improvements, with IPC performance improvements to make that 5.7GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285K still feel fast versus a huge 6.0GHz boost from the 14900KS.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors won't clock as high as the 14th Gen Core CPUs, with the flagship Core i9-14900KS processor hitting 6.2GHz, while the Core i9-14900K hits 6.0GHz frequencies.

Upcoming and current boost CPU clocks from Intel processors:

  • Core Ultra 9 285K - 5.70GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-14900KS - 6.20GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-14900K - 6.00GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-13900KS - 6.00GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-13900K - 5.80GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-12900KS - 5.50GHz (Max)
  • Core i9-12900K - 5.20GHz (Max)
