Intel rumored to launch Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake-S' processors on October 10

Intel is reportedly gearing up to release its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs on October 10, according to the latest rumors.

Benchlife explained: "Although the Intel Innovation 2024 event has been postponed, the Arrow Lake-S for desktop computers, also known as Intel Core Ultra 2 series processors, according to the information we have obtained, Intel currently plans to release it on October 10".

We don't know if this purported October 10 event would be a hard launch or just a paper launch, but Intel did say its Arrow Lake-S desktop processors were on track for a Q4 2024 launch when it delayed its original Arrow Lake-S launch event, Intel Innovation 2024, from September 2024 to "sometime" in 2025.

What to expect from Intel: the company will unveil its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs and new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset. A new LGA 1851 socket will debut, meaning you'll need to upgrade your motherboard with a new Arrow Lake-S processor, and they're DDR5 only this time, no DDR4 support for Intel's new platform.

Inside, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor will feature 8 Lion Core Performance Cores (P-Cores) and 16 Skymont Efficiency Cores (E-Cores), with previous rumors pegging the Core Ultra 9 285K to feature up to 5.7GHz boost CPU clocks.

Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" processor should roll out with 24 cores and 24 threads (there's no Hyper-Threading on Arrow Lake) with boost CPU clocks of up to 5.7GHz, a few hundred MHz slower than the current-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs.

Right now, Intel has a 6.2GHz boost out of its Core i9-14900KS processor, 6.0GHz from the Core i9-14900K, and even 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz out of the Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K processors, respectively. Arrow Lake will deliver multiple improvements, with IPC performance improvements to make that 5.7GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285K still feel fast versus a huge 6.0GHz boost from the 14900KS.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors won't clock as high as the 14th Gen Core CPUs, with the flagship Core i9-14900KS processor hitting 6.2GHz, while the Core i9-14900K hits 6.0GHz frequencies.

