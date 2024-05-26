Lenovo's new Legion 7000K Mobile on Desktop PC: laptop CPUs used, up to 190W power for CPU

Lenovo launches its new Legion desktop gaming PCs with a Mobile on Desktop (MoDT) design: laptop CPUs with up to 190W power on the CPU alone. Righty-o.

Lenovo has just launched their latest Legion desktop gaming PCs with new Mobile on Desktop (MoDT) designs that offer up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Lenovo is the largest PC maker in China, with MoDT platforms used by Chinese companies for years now, Lenovo is the latest one with its new Legion 7000K desktop PC series. Lenovo's new Legion 7000K systems feature Intel's current-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs.

The company is using two of these CPUs: the Core i9-14900HX (24 cores, 32 threads) at up to 5.8GHz and a 190W TDP (!!!) and the Core i7-14650HX (16 cores, 24 threads) at up to 5.2GHz with a 160W TDP. Lenovo uses a custom desktop motherboard with the CPU pre-installed, which means it's not upgradeable at all. There's no IHS (integrated heat spreader) on the CPU, which Lenovo says is an advantage, as some enthusiasts will delid (remove the IHS) off their processor.

Lenovo's CPU cooler can handle up to 190W of heat dissipation, while the CPU unlocked will use up to 253W of power. Laptop CPUs, man. Well, Intel laptop (and desktop) CPUs, are power-hungry monsters.

8

8

Lenovo even shared some benchmarks running the Core i7-14650HX processor inside of its new Legion 7000K system, where it beats the regular desktop Core i7-14700F and Core i5-14600K processors in Cinebench R23. The same goes for the Core i9-14900HX, which is benched against the desktop Core i9-14900KF and Core i7-14700KF processors, beating both the desktop chips in Cinebench R23.

8

Another issue is that the fastest GPU that Lenovo includes in its Legion 7000K MoDT systems is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. The highest-end configuration features the Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER for 14999 RMB (around $2356 USD or so).

At the low-end, we've got the Core i7-14650HX with 24GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the RTX 4060 for 8299 RMB (around $1303 USD or so).