Sorry, but DDR5 RAM is virtually impossible to buy right now

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs launched with Z690 motherboards, but there's a problem: DDR5 RAM shortages are going to be a BEYATCH.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 8:31 PM CST
If you're trying to build yourself a new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU, and a new Z690-based motherboard then you're going to have some trouble finding some DDR5 RAM.

Sorry, but DDR5 RAM is virtually impossible to buy right now 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Finding DDR5 RAM is hard because of the PMICs (Power Management Integrated Circuit) are facing "severe shortages" according to 12chip. The site reports: "Currently, there is a shortage of DDR5 sticks in the market, and sources from Boardchannels say that the main reason for the shortage is that the DDR5 memory is equipped with a power management chip PMIC, which is currently in very short supply".

"Sources said that the PMIC chip is currently in very short supply, while the purchase price of the PMIC chip to be used in DDR5 memory is 10 times more expensive than the corresponding chip in D4, and the procurement cycle is at least 35 weeks".

PMICs are an ultra-important of DDR5 memory and with shortages comes something worse: price hikes. There's not much DDR5 RAM available so whatever is available, is going to cost you more. Given that the PMIC chip used in DDR5 RAM is 10x more expensive than the chip in DDR4 RAM, we're going to be in this crappy DDR5 price world for a while -- no different to GPU prices, motherboard and CPU prices, etc.

Sorry, but DDR5 RAM is virtually impossible to buy right now 02 | TweakTown.com
Sorry, but DDR5 RAM is virtually impossible to buy right now 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, 12chip.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

