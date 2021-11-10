Battlefield 2042 has leaked: menus, weapon customization, bot matches

Battlefield 2042 is only days away but the game has leaked for some lucky gamers, with Reddit user 'Aaronfrogger' teasing new details from EA DICE's biggest game of 2021.

We now have a tease of what the full version of Battlefield 2042 will entail, with our first look at the menu and much more from Aaronfrogger on Reddit. The full Battlefield 2042 subreddit has more, but we do get a quick look at the menus of Battlefield 2042, as well as weapon customization, and bot matches.

The full game drops on November 12 which is mere hours away, but the early look is welcomed. We do have a list of the guns that Battlefield 2042 will have, with 3 x secondary weapons, 4 x SMGs, 4 x assault rifles, 3 x DMRs, 3 x sniper rifles, 3 x shotguns, and 2 x LMGs for a total of 22 weapons... at least at launch.