Battlefield 2042 has leaked: menus, weapon customization, bot matches

Battlefield 2042 pre-load on Xbox leaked, early access details: screenshots, weapon details, menus, and so much more teased.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 6:33 PM CST
Battlefield 2042 is only days away but the game has leaked for some lucky gamers, with Reddit user 'Aaronfrogger' teasing new details from EA DICE's biggest game of 2021.

We now have a tease of what the full version of Battlefield 2042 will entail, with our first look at the menu and much more from Aaronfrogger on Reddit. The full Battlefield 2042 subreddit has more, but we do get a quick look at the menus of Battlefield 2042, as well as weapon customization, and bot matches.

The full game drops on November 12 which is mere hours away, but the early look is welcomed. We do have a list of the guns that Battlefield 2042 will have, with 3 x secondary weapons, 4 x SMGs, 4 x assault rifles, 3 x DMRs, 3 x sniper rifles, 3 x shotguns, and 2 x LMGs for a total of 22 weapons... at least at launch.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

