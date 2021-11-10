Battlefield 2042 has leaked: menus, weapon customization, bot matches
Battlefield 2042 pre-load on Xbox leaked, early access details: screenshots, weapon details, menus, and so much more teased.
Battlefield 2042 is only days away but the game has leaked for some lucky gamers, with Reddit user 'Aaronfrogger' teasing new details from EA DICE's biggest game of 2021.
We now have a tease of what the full version of Battlefield 2042 will entail, with our first look at the menu and much more from Aaronfrogger on Reddit. The full Battlefield 2042 subreddit has more, but we do get a quick look at the menus of Battlefield 2042, as well as weapon customization, and bot matches.
The full game drops on November 12 which is mere hours away, but the early look is welcomed. We do have a list of the guns that Battlefield 2042 will have, with 3 x secondary weapons, 4 x SMGs, 4 x assault rifles, 3 x DMRs, 3 x sniper rifles, 3 x shotguns, and 2 x LMGs for a total of 22 weapons... at least at launch.
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 free 10-hour trial for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass subs
- Read more: Battlefield Portal gameplay detailed, now THIS looks like massive fun
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 has ray tracing, and it's totally exclusive to the PC
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 'PC Tech' trailer details: NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex tech
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 features a non-binary character, 'they/them' pronouns
- Read more: Check out this new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, new Specialists teased
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Benchmarked at 8K: 16GB VRAM Required
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 will have NVIDIA DLSS support, PC gamers rejoice
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 started as battle royale game, Apex Legends inspired
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 cross-gen added to all next-gen digital versions