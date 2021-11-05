Battlefield 2042 free 10-hour trial for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass subs

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA confirms that Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get Battlefield 2042 for free, with 10-hour trial.

Published Fri, Nov 5 2021 12:39 AM CDT
Battlefield 2042 isn't too far away now with a release on November 19, with EA announcing that Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get Battlefield 2042 for free.

EA has announced that Battlefield 2042 will be free for Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in a new limited time "privilege" that lets you play the game in a 10-hour trial. EA is unlocking this on November 12, a week ahead of Battlefield 2042's official release on November 19.

Furthermore, EA Play Pro members will be granted access to Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition, which sports an additional Midnight Ultimate Bundle that packs outfits and skins as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.

EA explains on their support page: "EA Play members (including Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) will have early access to Open Beta and a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 starting on November 12, 2021. EA Play Pro members get the Ultimate Edition of the game, and all rewards associated with it, including early access to Open Beta and access to the full game from November 12, 2021".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

