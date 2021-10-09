Battlefield 2042 cross-gen added to all next-gen digital versions

EA DICE has just announced that the standard digital edition of Battlefield 2042 on the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles will include the Cross-Gen Bundle.

What does the Cross_Gen bundle in Battlefield 2042 let you do? You will be able to carry progression over from your PlayStation 4 for example, over to the next-gen PlayStation 5, if you were to upgrade your console around, or near the time Battlefield 2042 launches.

EA DICE explains: "We want as many Battlefield fans as possible to start the journey with us on day one, and we want to give those players the peace of mind that their progress carries over if they get a new system this holiday season, or beyond. Battlefield 2042 supports full cross progression, and alongside our Digital editions of Gold, and Ultimate, the Digital Standard Edition on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S is also now able to access the Cross-Gen Bundle".

EA DICE explained in its blog post: "Today we're thrilled to confirm that we have upgraded the Digital Standard Edition of Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S to now include a new benefit - access to the Cross-Gen Bundle".

"So if you've already pre-ordered the Digital Standard Edition on new hardware, you're automatically being upgraded to also receive access to the previous generation of the game. If you're otherwise still playing on older hardware, and are on the fence as to what version of the game you might want to buy, here's a new option for you - we hope it helps!"