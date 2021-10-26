Battlefield 2042 features a non-binary character, 'they/them' pronouns
EA DICE announces one of the 10 Specialists in Battlefield 2042 is non-binary, uses the Pronouns 'They/Them' and is from France.
EA DICE has announced that Battlefield is receiving its first non-binary character, which will launch with Battlefield 2042 as a new Specialist: Emma "Sundance" Rosier.
Battlefield 2042 fans noticed that descriptions for the character had "they/them" pronouns, so one gamer asked EA DICE what was going on. EA DICE community manager Adam Freeman explained: "Yep. Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them".
"Sundance" has her their own special traits and abilities, with Emma being from France and is an Assault-class Specialist with a wingsuit that allows for faster entry in objectives and tactical situations. Sundance also has Smart Explosives, which can be used to take down enemy aircraft.
- Read more: Check out this new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, new Specialists teased
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Benchmarked at 8K: 16GB VRAM Required
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 started as battle royale game, Apex Legends inspired
- Read more: Battlefield 2042 cross-gen added to all next-gen digital versions
There are other Specialists that EA DICE has unveiled so far that are joining the non-binary Sundance character, with hacker Navin Rao from India, shield-equipped Dozer from Mexico, threat-assessing Ji-Soo Paik from South Korea, and healer Angel from Romania.
Battlefield 2042 goes live on November 19, 2021.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Here's what Apple's new MacBook Pro looks like in the nude, M1 Max SoC
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Xbox hits record Q1 with $3.593 billion in revenues