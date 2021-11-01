Battlefield 2042 'PC Tech' trailer details: NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex tech

NVIDIA has published a new blog post talking about all things Battlefield 2042, detailing that the PC version of the game is the definitive version of the game (as always, really) and that their partnership with EA and DICE have enabled some delicious features for GeForce RTX GPU series owners, and PC gamers when it comes to Battlefield 2042.

In the new Battlefield 2042 PC Tech Trailer we find out that the PC version of the game has ray tracing, while the others do not. You won't need a GeForce RTX GPU for this, as Battlefield 2042 is using Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion which means it'll work on AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in Battlefield 2042 with ray tracing enabled.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU gamers will have something much more special: NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) for AI-boosted performance in Battlefield 2042, as well as ultra-low-latency thanks to NVIDIA Reflex technology. Both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex will both be featured in Battlefield 2042, alongside the ray tracing support on the PC.

But man, that trailer... seriously? There's a helicopter sequence in that Battlefield 2042 PC Tech Trailer that chugs like a Nintendo 64 playing 4-way GoldenEye 007 in split-screen. We're talking 20FPS or so... which doesn't inspire much confidence in the very best PC hardware playing the very latest, and one of the best-looking games of 2021.

Hmm. Where's all the Frostbite-powered destruction in Battlefield 2042 super-powered by NVIDIA DLSS technology?

Battlefield 2042 launches on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on November 19, 2021. If you've pre-ordered, you'll get Early Access to Battlefield 2042 a few days early.