Playing Battlefield 2042 will unlock exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards

The two weeks of Battlefield 6 mayhem has officially come to a close as the servers are now offline and players are left wondering where they can continue the chaos. Well, EA has an idea of where they can go - Battlefield 2042.

To entice players with keeping up with the Battlefield action before Battlefield 6 is officially launched, EA has rolled out a massive surprise update to Battlefield 2042, which has released on all platforms. According to the press release, Update 9.2 includes new weapons, maps, vehicles, bug fixes, various gameplay changes, and a new free Battlepass.

Additionally, and this is probably the best way for EA to attract players to the previous Battlefield game, is playing the content in Update 9.2 will unlock exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards that will be available to the player once Battlefield 6 is launched.

Below are the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042's Update 9.2.

New Map: Iwo Jima

Brand new to Battlefield 2042, Iwo Jima is a fan favorite previously seen in Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield V. In Battlefield 2042 the map will feature an active Volcano, so be on the lookout for some spectacle when you explore Iwo Jima. To really immerse you, the map also features boat landings, bunkers, and trenches on a reimagined 700x200 map that will give you plenty of options to flex your tactical muscles.

Hardware

Update 9.2 will add two weapons and two vault vehicles to your arsenal.

Weapons:

KFS2000 - Assault Rifle

A formidable assault rifle with an iconic look. Thanks to its bullpup design the KFS2000 is highly accurate and easier to control making it an excellent choice for most combat scenarios.

Lynx - Sniper Rifle

If you joined us during the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, you will receive the Lynx with Update 9.2. Players that didn't participate in the Beta will still have a chance to acquire the weapon later down the line. The Lynx is a vicious semi automatic anti material rifle with a respectable rate of fire. It houses a very large cartridge mainly intended to demolish environments and deal damage to vehicles.

Vehicles:

A10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot

We also have two new Attack Jets coming to All out Warfare, the A 10 Warthog and the SU25-TM Frogfoot! With new and tweaked abilities, they'll fly into your roster with ease. With the added abilities, the team has diversified their position in the roster, and both Jets are configured to be vehicle busters!

A10 Warthog

SU-25TM Frogfoot

Free Battlepass - 60 Tiers of free cosmetics

The Road to Battlefield Battlepass will run from August 18 to October 7, which gives you plenty of time to unlock the 60 free tiers that arrive with Update 9.2! The pass celebrates different eras of the Battlefield franchise, with cosmetics inspired by the legacy of the games that came before Battlefield 2042.

60 free tiers

Over 50 new rewards inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.

We've added several Tiers that will grant you multiple items, get your loot!

30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6 spread across 6 Tiers that will be available at launch. Earn these exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards at Tier 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60 of the Free Battlepass!

Themed Event: Best of Portal

Running from September 2nd to 30th, earn brand new rewards by participating in our Best of Portal event. We will rotate a new game mode experience every 48 hours during the dates in September, providing you with playlists of the best Portal experiences out there!

Community Art Series

For a while now the Battlefield Global Community Team has been working on introducing a "Community Art Series" for playercards, and with Update 9.2 we have the first series ready. This project aims to highlight the fantastic artists within our Battlefield community by giving them special themes and tasks to create artwork, which will then be turned into playercards and released to the community in-game.

To kick this project off, it felt only right that we do something that is close to all of our hearts and pay tribute to the iconic themes of camaraderie and comedy from Battlefield Friends. We thank NeebsGaming for the creation of Battlefield Friends and for providing the community and development teams with a lot of fun moments and special memories. Those of you following Battlefield Friends for a while may recognise some of these reimagined scenes from actual episodes of the series.

The artist chosen for our first set of Community Art Series playercards is Pericote9 / Peri_pericote! We want to thank you for your continued collaboration and passion for art, you rock!

We look forward to creating more Community Art Series playercards in the future!

Changelog

Weapons

Fixed an issue for various weapons where the Underloaded Magazine didn't show the correct mesh when equipped.

Vault Weapon LMGs and DFR Strife

Dev comment: Updated UI stats on extended ammo attachments to better reflect how they behave. Most of them were missing "Reload speed" as a negative trait and slightly lower handling. Note that this is purely an UI change and that the weapons themselves already had this active.

Laser and flashlight underbarrels should now show correctly the on/off state in the inventory UI.

Fixed an issue where underbarrel grenade launchers would sometimes be more accurate while moving, they should now always be less accurate when moving.

Dev comment: This fix comes with a small tuning pass on accuracy to make it more consistent with hip fire and aim down sights.

Added texture variations to all underloaded mag attachments and fixed an issue where AEK-971 extended mag would not show a visual variation in most cases.

Text description for different magazine attachments updated to be more reflective and accurate.

NTW-50:

Slightly increased Anti-Material High-Power damage versus light vehicles, civilian vehicles and deployed gadgets.

Dev comment: The intention is to lean in a bit to the anti-materiel identity for this weapon when the soldier chooses to go for extra armor penetration.

AN-94:

Fixed an issue where the Ghost Hybrid scope did not show a hint for switching between magnification modes.

GOL Magnum:

Fixed an issue where high power ammo had a slightly higher fire rate than standard issue ammo. It should now have a slightly lower fire rate than standard issue.

AK5C:

Fixed an issue where the AK5C extended mag gave unintended bonuses to horizontal and vertical recoil. The extended mag is now not granting said bonuses, making it the same as other standard issue extended magazines.

Fixed an issue with Masterkey and Underbarrel Grenade Launcher reducing the ammo a player spawns with for the Masterkey on LCMG and SWS.

Fixed a bug with the Arcom Tactical Muzzle Attachment obstructing the player's view.

Dev comment: With fixing this bug we're also re-enabling the attachment in-game!

Fixed a bug where the red laser attachment on the PP-2000 appeared green.

Fixed LS-1 laser icon layer in the collection screen for MP443.

Modes

Outbreak:

Once the round has started it is no longer possible to change characters.

Fixed a bug where the wrong icons were shown on the Frontlines scoreboard.

Gameplay Flow & Social

Improved visibility of controller input prompts in the inventory HUD against light backgrounds.

Updated the game credits list with the final list of all the passionate developers who have poured their hearts and souls into this game. Please check it out, and thanks for playing and sticking with us! <3

Vehicles

Removed plow collision from the CAV-Brawler skin "Crossroads", to keep it from getting stuck on terrain and buildings.

Added new hints for the pilot of the attack jets including free look.

Bomb hatches of the XFAD-4 Draugr now correctly open and close.

A10 Warthog and Frogfoot no longer take damage when upside down midair on low velocity.

Updated the eject impulse on the A10 Warthog and Frogfoot to be consistent with other vehicles

Added intro sequence for A10 and Frogfoot attack jets.

Frogfoot and A10 require more contact with water to automatically eject players now

Improved instances of roadkills not being rewarded when performed by frogfoot

Free look in 1p in A10 and Frogfoot no longer steers the vehicle

Zoom hold/toggle player option is now correctly taken into account by the SU-25TM Frogfoot

Fixed a bug where the "Normandy" XFAD-4 Draugr skin would make the vehicle take more damage.

Increased the damage RPG and recoilless deals to EBLC-Ram.

Blast radius of EBLC -Ram driver missiles decreased from 3 to 1.5"

Fixed an issue with attack jets slightly floating on the menus.

Improved camera positions during customization of the attack jets to have a better visibility of what is being customized.

Fixed inconsistent FoV on the attack jets.

Updated the attack jet to use a similar bullet transform to 2042 jets.

All locking weapons now should correctly lock onto empty vehicles if the vehicle is designated.

Littlebird will no longer fly backwards at very high speed when hacked.

Lowered G force effects on the attack jets to reduce blackout early during turns.

Developer comment:

With the addition of the two new Attack Jets, we are reducing the role of Fighter Jets in ground combat.

F35/SU57

Regular rocketpods ammo reduced from 16 to 14

Regular rocketpods blast damage lowered from 150 to 100

Afterburner of F35 and SU57 increased from 6 to 9 ( Draugr unchanged) this is to further increase the effectiveness for dogfighting

XFAD-4 Draugr

HE impact damage lowered from 15 to 13.5

HE blast damage 20 to 18

JDAM bomb reload time increased from 20 to 25

Napalm bomb reload time increased from 30 to 35

Napalm inner (max damage radius) lowered from 8m to 4m

Overall blast radius from 20m to 8m (retains 20m burning radius but no initial explosion damage)

Napalm bomb shockwave damage has been drastically reduced.

A10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot Attack Jets: