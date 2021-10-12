All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 2042 started as battle royale game, Apex Legends inspired

Battlefield 2042 started off as a battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, says Battlefield insider.

Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 9:05 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Oct 12 2021 9:37 PM CDT
Battlefield 2042 started off as a full-on battle royale game, inspired by the likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone according to Battlefield insider Tom Henderson.

In a new tweet, Henderson explains: "In other news, the theory that #Battlefield2042 started as a Battle Royale is true, although I'm not sure how far in development it was changed to a more "traditional" Battlefield. The inspiration from CoD was there, but Apex was a BIG inspiration".

Interesting. So, Battlefield 2042 started out as a battle royale game and was changed into a "traditional" Battlefield game when it was in development, but we don't know when that change happened. It was inspired by Warzone and Apex Legends, which explains some of those battle royale-inspired feels in Battlefield 2042.

This situation reminds me of the huge tease of Battlefield 4 and it being made for, and around the PC -- and then it changed to consoles in the late state of development and you could feel that whiplash in the final release of BF4. I guess we'll have to wait and see, but I didn't feel like I was fully hooked during the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

