Battlefield Portal gameplay detailed, now THIS looks like massive fun

Battlefield Portal has remastered maps from your favorite Battlefield games, while you can tweak the game like never before.

Battlefield Portal from the start has sounded like something exciting that would be delivered alongside Battlefield 2042, but now that EA DICE has detailed a little more about it... maybe Battlefield Portal will outshine Battlefield 2042.

In a new post on its website, EA details Battlefield Portal by introducing it as their "love letter to Battlefield fans that allows you to define the experience you'll have in Battlefield 2042. Alongside classic content from Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942, you're able to create new ways to play, whether that's recreating classic experiences on reimagined maps, or combining the world of 2042 with our past".

Battlefield Portal's new trailer gives us a next-gen glimpse of classic maps like Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Arica Harbor, Valparaiso, Noshahr Canals, and Caspian Border -- and at launch, you'll be able to enjoy any of these classics with the weapons, gadgets, and classes that you love. But in the future... well, Battlefield Portal is going to be oh-so-much more.

Your Sandbox, Your Rules - Imagine the assault rifles and helis of Battlefield 2042 on the Battlefield 1942 map Battle of the Bulge. Or perhaps a knife vs. defib fight on Caspian Border? Battlefield™ Portal's inclusion of classic Battlefield universes opens up hugely creative gameplay opportunities. All of the cutting-edge gear and vast maps of Battlefield 2042 can be brought into Battlefield™ Portal, which allows you to wreak havoc in exciting new ways.

The Maps - We're bringing back fan-favorite maps and providing them with modern, hi-def quality. Classic battlefields have been rebuilt from the ground up using the latest version of the Frostbite engine. The iconic maps Arica Harbor, El Alamein, Battle of the Bulge, Valparaiso, Caspian Border, and Noshahr Canals will feel brand new thanks to their striking, reworked visuals and destructive effects.

The Arsenal - You have the freedom to decide what cutting-edge arsenal of weapons, equipment, and vehicles you'll use to win the day. Special care has been taken to let you balance weapons and vehicles as you see fit. For instance, modern guns don't necessarily have to be stronger than WW2 weapons.

The Builder - Leverage the complete Battlefield toybox with powerful tools to create new and completely unique Battlefield experiences. Tweak basic settings like weapons and maps - or go deep in the editor to tinker with the details.

EA DICE is letting you truly tweak more parts of the games than I have seen from a mainstream game like Battlefield, where gamers will be able to craft their own Battlefield experience by adjusting weapon loadouts, bullet velocity, health regen rates, the amount of damage players take (and tweaking this value) to each part of a player's body, and so much more.

You'll be able to relive some of the classic Battlefield games, including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 -- infusing them with the next-gen technology from Battlefield 2042. This means you can choose between nostalgia, and nostalgia + spicy mix of next-gen weapons, gadgets, and more from Battlefield 2042 in your favorite older Battlefieled titles.

From there, you can tweak everything on those games and matches as well... as well as each Game Mode that is included. At launch, Battlefield Portal will have:

Conquest Large

Conquest

Rush

Free-For-All

Team Deathmatch

EA DICE is letting gamers customize and tweak Conquest Large, Conquest, and Rush modes using their built-in modifiers and toggles. The Free-For-All and Team Deathmatch modes can be tweaked with the same set of tools, but there are even more advanced toggles to play with -- the Rules Editor is a new visual programming tool that lets you visually see code, you'll feel like Neo from The Matrix.

Battlefield 2042 drops onto the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on November 19.