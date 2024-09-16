New Battlefield game set in modern era, 64-player maps confirmed

The next Battlefield game will take direct inspiration from the games that fans liked best: Battlefield 3-4.

EA's new Battlefield game is being led by the largest team in franchise history, and the devs are laser-focused on tapping into what players love and expect from the franchise. The publisher is eager to avoid another Battlefield 2042 catastrophe, which cost the company reputational harm as it slowly adapted the live-only shooter into a more palatable, and better-playing experience.

With Battlefield 6, or whatever Ripple Effect ends up calling it, will take place during the modern era and retain the more cohesive 64-player framework while ditching the rather unnecessary 128-player chaos from BF2042. In a recent interview with IGN, Battlefield head Vince Zampella gave a few new details about what to expect from the new Battlefield.

"I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it's that Battlefield 3 / Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern. And I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we'll see where it goes from there. But I think for me, it's that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days," Zampella said.

64-player maps confirmed

No specialists

"So like you said, the maps, once they get to a certain scale, become different. It's a different play space, and I think you have to design around that. So we are designing something that is more akin to previous Battlefields," Zampella continued, commenting on map sizes.

"I'd rather have nice, dense, really nice, well-designed play spaces. Some of them are really good. I can't wait for you to see some of them."

Battlefield 6 may release sometime in 2025, but Electronic Arts has yet to confirm any timing for the game.