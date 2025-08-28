Battlefield 6 is launching with 600+ customization options on PC

TL;DR: Battlefield 6, launching October 10, 2025, is set to solidify PC as the franchise's primary platform with advanced features, over 600 customization options, and support for 4K, ultrawide monitors, and neural rendering technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4. The game delivers polished performance and extensive graphics tuning for high-end hardware.

EA's Battlefield series has always felt like its home was on PC, partly because it wasn't until more recent entries that consoles were actually able to handle the franchise's iconic, large open maps with a vast number of players running around capturing points. With the upcoming October 10, 2025, launch of Battlefield 6, it definitely feels like the PC version is set to be the lead platform and remain the home of the Battlefield franchise.

With the recent success of the record-breaking Battlefield 6 Open Beta that saw over 420 million matches played out with over 92 million hours of gameplay, it was clear to many who jumped in early on PC that the state of the game from a polish, features, and performance perspective is already in a very good place. With the game able to hit a solid 60 FPS with recommended visual settings on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU, featuring insane levels of destruction, it might just become one of the most polished releases of 2025.

This is also excellent news for those who jumped into its predecessor, Battlefield 2042, on day one. Ahead of the launch of Battlefield 6, EA and Battlefield Studios (comprising Criterion, DICE, Motive, and Ripple Effect) have confirmed additional details about the PC release, including the minimum and recommended specs, as well as confirming that it will feature over 600 customization options.

For those with high-end hardware, Battlefield 6 will support resolutions of 4K and higher, along with uncapped frame rates and support for Ultrawide monitors. And it's going to include the latest in neural rendering with NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, and Intel XeSS 2 confirmed for day one. As for the over 600 options, in addition to being able to tweak and tune a wide range of graphics settings relating to texture, shadows, lighting, HDR, and other effects, you'll also be able to make changes to the HUD with HUD Scaling, HUD Icon, and even HUD Crosshair customization available.

Below, you'll find the Minimum and Recommended PC system requirements for the full Battlefield 6 release, along with confirmation that the game's Javelin Anticheat system requires a motherboard with Secure Boot enabled.