All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Check out this new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, new Specialists teased

DICE details 5 new Specialists for Battlefield 2042, as well as some post-beta feedback from fans, and what they're doing about it.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 10:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Now that the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta has been wound down, DICE has been more open about how the beta went and the feedback from the community -- as well as unveiling 5 new Specialists for Battlefield 2042. Check them out:

Battlefield 2042's new Specialists include Navin Rao (Recon class), Santiago 'Dozer' Espinoza (Assault class), Emma 'Sundance' Rosier (Assault class), Ji- Soo Paik (Recon class), and Constantin 'Angel' Anghel (Support class). As for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, DICE explained that it was branched from the main development one of Battlefield 2042 back in August.

This should mean the final version of Battlefield 2042 will be in a much better state, given there will have been many months of work on the code and optimization. NVIDIA's magical DLSS technology will be in the final version, ramping up performance for those who want the frames, or quality for those who want higher fidelity graphics. EA DICE has also made some other major changes in Battlefield 2042, which they've talked about.

DICE is aware that the first few hours of the Open Beta were filled with too many bots, so that will be addressed in the final version of Battlefield 2042. The developer has also made a bunch of tweaks to the UI, including the Big Map, Commorose, an improved kill log, ping system, compass, and more.

The developer explains: "Big Map as we refer to it internally, was disabled. Some of you spotted it in the Key Bindings, and many of you simply expected it based on past behaviours in Battlefield games. We have it in our builds today, and you can see it in action below".

Check out this new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, new Specialists teased 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

DICE continues: "Commorose was also absent from the Open Beta, but is very much present in our builds today. This is a staple of in-game communication for Battlefield games, the ability for you to hold a single button, and use quick actions to give an indication of where you're at, and what you need".

Check out this new Battlefield 2042 gameplay, new Specialists teased 08 | TweakTown.com

Battlefield 2042 officially releases on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 19, 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/24/2021 at 2:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.