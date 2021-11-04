All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Core i9-12900K already pushed to record-destroying 8GHz

On the Eve of Intel's big 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU launch, the flagship Core i9-12900K has been pushed to an insane 8GHz.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 12:30 AM CDT
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are about to be unleashed onto the world, with the flagship Core i9-12900K processor already pushed to record-breaking heights: the land of 8GHz.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K already pushed to record-destroying 8GHz
Intel's new Core i9-12900K is the flagship Alder Lake-S processor that was overclocked to 8GHz by extreme overclocked HiCookie, who used the new AORUS Z690 Tachyon motherboard. DDR5 memory was used, of course, also overclocked to a blistering DDR5-8300 on looser 52-52-52-100-127-2 timings.

You're not going to be overclocking Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor to 8000MHz on the stock cooler, not even a huge 360mm AIO liquid cooler or a custom water loop... HiCookie used exotic LN2 cooling, used by extreme overclockers. Still, the Core i9-12900K pushed to 8GHz says a lot about Intel's shift to its new Intel 7 node with Alder Lake as the previous-gen Core i9-11900K was never pushed to 8GHz.

We are inside the 24-hour mark for the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU launch NDA, so expect an absolute flood of content from all your favorite sites, YouTubers, and of course here on TweakTown where we'll have a plethora of Alder Lake-related content over the coming months. Intel's new Alder Lake platform launches alongside the new Z690 chipset, delivering the industry's first taste of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 connectivity for the future.


NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

