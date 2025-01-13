All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Intel Core i9-14900KF overclocked to 9.12GHz: new OC world record, previous record was 9.11GHz

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPUs are here, but the Core i9-14900KF just got pushed to a new overclocking world record at 9.12GHz.

Intel Core i9-14900KF overclocked to 9.12GHz: new OC world record, previous record was 9.11GHz
TL;DR: Intel's Core i9-14900KF processor set a new overclocking world record at 9.12GHz, surpassing the previous record by 4MHz. Achieved by "wytiwx" using an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Windows 7, the processor was likely LN2 cooled. Despite this achievement, AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D series remains popular among gamers for its performance and efficiency.

Intel's previous-gen Core i9-14900KF processor has achieved a new overclocking world record, hitting 9.12GHz -- just 4MHz more than the previous record at 9.11GHz. Check it out:

Chinese user "wytiwx" used the Core i9-14900KF with all of the E-Cores disabled to hit 9.12GHz, installed into an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and 16GB of DDR5 memory, running an older operating system -- Windows 7 -- to achieve the new OC world record.

The Core i9-14900KF had its core voltage set to 1.387V and most likely LN2 cooled, reaching 9.121GHz which was enough to knock the previous world record off its throne by a meager 4MHz. The previous record, which we've got linked in the stories below, was achieved by overclocker Elmor, is now second place because of those all-important 4MHz of frequency on the Core i9-14900KF... a tight, tight race.

Intel has been struggling of late, as the Core i9-14900KF was a fantastic choice for gamers seeking performance... that is, until AMD unleashed its new Ryzen 9000X3D processors. The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has been the number one choice for gamers seeking performance that don't chew down on power, or create insane levels of heat. We aren't seeing the new Core Ultra 9 285K processor breaking records like this, and I don't think we will... not at 9.1GHz+ either.

Gaming Editor

