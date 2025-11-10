DDR5 OC world record broken again, 13211 MT/s with Patriot Viper Xtreme memory

TL;DR: AiMax set a new DDR5 memory overclocking world record at 13,211 MT/s using an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU and Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RAM on a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard with liquid nitrogen cooling. This breakthrough surpasses previous records and highlights the motherboard's dominance in DDR5 overclocking.

A week ago, we reported on a new DDR5 speed record set by GIGABYTE's in-house overclocker extraordinaire HiCookie, with an impressive speed of 13,034 MT/s. This remarkable achievement was then overtaken a few days ago by Saltycroissant, who recorded an impressive overclocked DDR5 memory speed of 13,153 MT/s. Fast forward to today, and the 13,200 MT/s barrier has just been broken by overclocker AiMax.

AiMax's DDR5 world record setup, image credit: AiMax/HWBot.

The one thing all world record entries have in common is that they pair an 'Arrow Lake' Intel Core Ultra CPU (with E-Cores disabled) with GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard. Although different DDR5 modules can be found across the top ten world record speeds, the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE is the go-to motherboard for memory overclocking.

For the CPU and RAM, AiMax's system utilized the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and a 24GB module of the award-winning Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory with CL68-127-127-127-2 timings. Naturally, the 13,211 MT/s world record attempt also included plenty of liquid nitrogen cooling for the CPU and memory.

Now, as for how long this new memory frequency score and record of 6605.7 MHz or 13,211 MT/s will hold, that remains to be seen. Based on the frequency of new OC records we've been seeing, we wouldn't be surprised if there's a new record in the coming weekends.

Passing the 13,200 MT/s barrier is an impressive achievement, with the consensus being that 13,300 or even 13,500 MT/s is possible using current available hardware. AiMax's world record speed has been verified by HWBot and CPU-Z.