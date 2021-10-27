Intel's new Core i9-12900K on LN2: world OC records broken at 6.8GHz

Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU pushed under LN2 cooling, Core i9-12900K breaks multiple OC world records at 6.8GHz speeds.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are official with the new flagship Core i9-12900K processor already overclocked, with multiple OC world records already broken.

LN2 cooling was used to chill Intel's most advanced CPU ever, moved away from the 14nm process node, and made on the new Intel 7 node -- overclocker Allen "Splave" Golibersuch overclocked his Core i9-12900K on the Golden Cove "Performance" (P-cores) to a crazy-high 6.8GHz, while the Gracemont "Efficiency" (E-cores) at 5.3GHz.

Splave used ASRock's new Z690 Aqua OC Edition motherboard, with just dual DDR5 DIMMs -- with some of Klevv's brand new DDR5-4800 overclocked to DDR5-6200. Splave also used der8auer's Reaktor 2.0 LN2 pot, and a high-end EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W PSU.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor was used to smash 5 world records, pushing out the Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950X processors. In the single- and multi-core (16-core) Geekbench 4 and Geekbench 5, they have new heroes with the flagship Alder Lake CPU taking the crown under the tight control of Splave.

Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 4 single-core score: 11,669 points

Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 4 multi-core score: 93,232 points

Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 5 single-core score: 2740 points

Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 5 multi-core score: 26,649 points

Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs