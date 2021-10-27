All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new Core i9-12900K on LN2: world OC records broken at 6.8GHz

Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU pushed under LN2 cooling, Core i9-12900K breaks multiple OC world records at 6.8GHz speeds.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 27 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are official with the new flagship Core i9-12900K processor already overclocked, with multiple OC world records already broken.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K on LN2: world OC records broken at 6.8GHz 11 | TweakTown.com
LN2 cooling was used to chill Intel's most advanced CPU ever, moved away from the 14nm process node, and made on the new Intel 7 node -- overclocker Allen "Splave" Golibersuch overclocked his Core i9-12900K on the Golden Cove "Performance" (P-cores) to a crazy-high 6.8GHz, while the Gracemont "Efficiency" (E-cores) at 5.3GHz.

Splave used ASRock's new Z690 Aqua OC Edition motherboard, with just dual DDR5 DIMMs -- with some of Klevv's brand new DDR5-4800 overclocked to DDR5-6200. Splave also used der8auer's Reaktor 2.0 LN2 pot, and a high-end EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W PSU.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K on LN2: world OC records broken at 6.8GHz 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor was used to smash 5 world records, pushing out the Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950X processors. In the single- and multi-core (16-core) Geekbench 4 and Geekbench 5, they have new heroes with the flagship Alder Lake CPU taking the crown under the tight control of Splave.

  • Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 4 single-core score: 11,669 points
  • Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 4 multi-core score: 93,232 points
  • Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 5 single-core score: 2740 points
  • Intel Core i9-12900K - Geekbench 5 multi-core score: 26,649 points
Intel's new Core i9-12900K on LN2: world OC records broken at 6.8GHz 09 | TweakTown.com

Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs

  • Intel Core i9-12900K: 16C/24T @ up to 5.2GHz -- $589
  • Intel Core i7-12900KF: 16C/24T @ up to 5.2GHz -- $564 (no iGPU)
  • Intel Core i7-12700K: 12C/20T @ up to 5.0GHz -- $409
  • Intel Core i7-12700KF: 12C/20T @ up to 5.0GHz -- $384 (no iGPU)
  • Intel Core i5-12600K: 10C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz -- $289
  • Intel Core i5-12600K: 10C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz -- 264 (no iGPU)
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

