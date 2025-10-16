DDR5 RAM exceeds 13000 MT/s speeds: Corsair Vengeance DDR5 overclocked to record 13010 MT/s

TL;DR: An overclocker set a new DDR5 memory frequency world record at 13,010 MT/s using Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM on a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU. This breakthrough highlights Intel's advanced memory controllers and LN2 cooling's role in pushing DDR5 limits.

The massive DDR5-13000 memory frequency wall has been breached, with an overclocker using Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM pushed to 13,010 MT/s setting a new world record.

In a benchmark session from professional overclocker "SaltyCroissant" who used Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM on a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, overclocked it to over 13,000 MT/s... 13,010 MT/s to be precise, the first to hit that new peak frequency.

HWBot has the results, which were also verified by CPU-Z, with a DDR5 frequency of 6504.0MHz, with an effective data rate of 13,010 MT/s. We have been getting close to the 13,000 mark for a few months now, with lots of new incremental DDR5 overclocked frequencies broken, but now the mountain of 13,000+ has been reached.

This is where the goodness from Intel comes into play, with their new Core Ultra 200S series processors and new Z890 chipsets, that these DDR5 memory frequencies could be pushed to their (new) limits. Core Ultra 200S CPUs have excellent memory controllers that easily handle high DDR5 RAM frequencies, with dozens of overclockers breaching the 10,000 MT/s frequency without headaches.

The overclocker used an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor installed onto the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, with a single 24GB stick of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory. The entire system was LN2 cooled, which is a staple of these record-breaking overclocks.

Well, I guess the road to 14,000+ frequencies is now what we look to next, and with less than 9 months until Computex 2026 and the next-generation Intel Nova Lake CPUs coming to the desktop... 14,000+ might be easy.