Google Pixel 6 Pro: new Tensor SoC, 120Hz display, starts at $899

Google has made its new flagship Pixel 6 Pro smartphone official, with the most premium Android phone from the company packing some serious hardware chops.

First off, we have a huge 6.7-inch 3440 x 1440 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, with battery life expanded with the LTPO display dynamically adjusting between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content displayed on the screen.

Google is using its own Tensor Processor inside of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, made on the TSMC 5nm process node and joined by a secondary Titan M2 co-processor. We have 12GB of RAM across the board, with the new Pixel 6 Pro available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Battery life shouldn't be an issue with a 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and 23W wireless charging -- Google provides no charger in the box.

Google is cramming in some serious optical delight, with a main 50-megapixel camera, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 11.1-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. We also have an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and so much more.

Google's new Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 with 128GB, and is available in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black with a release of October 28, 2021.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs: