All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Google Pixel 6 Pro: new Tensor SoC, 120Hz display, starts at $899

Google's new Pixel 6 Pro announced: 6.7-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 120Hz display, 5nm Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM, starts from $899 for 128GB.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 6:58 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Google has made its new flagship Pixel 6 Pro smartphone official, with the most premium Android phone from the company packing some serious hardware chops.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: new Tensor SoC, 120Hz display, starts at 9 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

First off, we have a huge 6.7-inch 3440 x 1440 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, with battery life expanded with the LTPO display dynamically adjusting between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content displayed on the screen.

Google is using its own Tensor Processor inside of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, made on the TSMC 5nm process node and joined by a secondary Titan M2 co-processor. We have 12GB of RAM across the board, with the new Pixel 6 Pro available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Battery life shouldn't be an issue with a 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and 23W wireless charging -- Google provides no charger in the box.

Google is cramming in some serious optical delight, with a main 50-megapixel camera, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 11.1-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. We also have an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and so much more.

Google's new Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 with 128GB, and is available in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black with a release of October 28, 2021.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: new Tensor SoC, 120Hz display, starts at $899 01 | TweakTown.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch
  • Resolution: 3120 x 1440
  • Refresh rate: up to 120Hz
  • SoC: Google Tensor Processor
  • RAM: 12GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Connectivity: USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • Weight: 210g
  • Price: $899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 5 - 5G Android Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$479.97
$499.97$788.99$569.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2021 at 6:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.