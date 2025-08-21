Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL announced: Tensor G5 chip on TSMC 3nm, more perf, more AI

Google unveils its new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones: upgraded Tensor G5 chip made at TSMC, new cameras, new AI, and more.

Google has announced its new Pixel 10 family of smartphones, including the new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL handsets, along with a new flagship foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, all powered by its new in-house Tensor G5 processor fabbed at TSMC on its leading 3nm process node.

The new Pixel 10 smartphones and Tensor G5 processor weren't the only product announcements, but also a new Pixelsnap magnetic technology, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Moonstone with new features coming soon.

Google's new Tensor G5 processor has been a long time in the making, designed for the Gemini AI era, ready to go on the new Pixel 10 smartphones. The new Tensor G5 chip enables a new feature dubbed "Magic Cue" which Google explains that it turns Gemini AI into a more proactive assistant, where it will provide information to you before you even ask it. If you've called the hotel you're staying at, Magic Cue will provide relevant details about your stay.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch OLED display, compared to the 6.3-inch LTPO OLED on the Pixel 10 Pro, and the bigger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The native resolution between all three Pixel 10 smartphones changes a little, from 1080 x 2424 (422 PPI) on the Pixel 10, to a higher 1280 x 2856 (and a huge 495 PPI) on the Pixel 10 Pro, and 1344 x 2992 (486 PPI) on the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Pixel 10 will arrive with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB, the Pixel 10 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a 1TB variant, while the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL with 16GB of RAM, and a large base storage of 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB variants.

All three Pixel 10 smartphones come with a USB-C 3.2 port, with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro charging at up to 30W, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL cranks up to 45W. For wireless charging, we've got 15W wireless charging to the Pixel 10 + Pixel 10 Pro, and faster 25W wireless charging speeds into the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

On the camera side of things, the Pixel 10 ships with a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL feature a 50-megapixel camera. But there are some bigger changes between the new Pixel 10 phones with the ultrawide sensor, with the Pixel 10 packing only a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL feature a much higher-end 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Pixel 10 can only do up to 20x Super Res Zoom, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL can handle up to 100x Pro Res Zoom, while video shooting abilities are up to 4K 60FPS on the Pixel 10 and up to 8K 30FPS on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL handsets.

Battery-wise, the new Pixel 10 ships with a 4970mAh battery while the Pixel 10 Pro features a slightly lower 4870mAh battery, while the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL packs a 5200mAh battery.

Google's new Pixel 10 smartphone starts at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro at $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL at $1199, all launching on August 28.