Samsung unveils new Galaxy S25 series powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, and AI

Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, including the new Galaxy S25, S25+, and flagship S25 Ultra handsets. Check them out:

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ smartphones feature the same 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays as their predecessors. We've also got a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The new Galaxy S25 has a 4000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25+ features a 4900mAh battery.

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 in its base form starts with 128GB of storage, while all of the new Galaxy S25 smartphones feature the company's latest One UI 7 software, which is based on Google's new Android 15 operating system. The regular Galaxy S25 features 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S25+ features 45W charging speeds.

Inside, Samsung's new family of Galaxy S25 smartphones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, with 12GB of RAM.

Now... onto the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra which features second-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Armor (its debut) which features a visible increase in screen protection, and has the industry's first anti-reflective display. Samsung has bumped up the display size slightly, with an upgrade from 6.8 inches on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, to 6.9 inches on the new S25 Ultra. We have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, too.

Samsung has pumped more brightness and color accuracy into the display on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a WQHD+ (3120 x 1440 resolution) and a super-thin bezel at just 8.2mm thickness, as well as a slightly wider display. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone also features an S-Pen.

The camera setup on the S25 Ultra is also supreme, and similar to the S24 Ultra: we've got a 200-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope zoom lens. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens is a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper on the S24 Ultra, too.

Samsung has pumped 16GB of RAM into the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will boost the multi-tasking abilities on the flagship handset, as well as improved performance by extending support for on-device AI abilities, with storage on the S25 Ultra offered at up to 1TB. We've got a larger 5000mAh battery and faster 45W wired charging to boot.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured. Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives".

Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at $799 with 128GB, while the Galaxy S25+ starts at $999 for 256GB, both handsets are available in Navy, Icy Blue, and Silver Shadow themes. Samsung's online store has a few more color variants, with Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

As for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, that will start at $1299 for the 256GB variant, with Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver colors. Samsung's online store will have exclusive options including Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold.

Pre-orders are open now and can be placed at Samsung.com, with the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra available starting February 7.