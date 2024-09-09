Apple unveils next-gen iPhone 16 family, led by new flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple has just unveiled its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones powered by its powerful new A18 Pro chip ready for new experiences and AI workloads of the future.

It wasn't just the new iPhone 16 being revealed: but Apple also introduced its new Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, improved AirPods Pro 2, and the new AirPods Max with new software features and colors as well as USB-C connectivity, finally moving away from Lightning.

Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions starting at $999 (for the iPhone 16 Pro in 128GB capacity). The company is using its new Action Button that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, a programmable button that can do a variety of actions when configured. There's a totally new button, too, which will bring up both the camera and act like a hardware shutter, just like a regular camera.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: "Powered by the faster, more efficient A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the most advanced iPhone models we've ever made. Customers who are looking for the best possible iPhone will be able to take advantage of this huge step forward, whether they're applying edits to a photo without lifting a finger, rewriting meeting notes for a more professional tone, or using the advanced camera system to capture their next masterpiece in 4K120 FPS in Dolby Vision - all while enjoying extraordinary battery life".

Apple is upgrading the display sizes for the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring a 6.3-inch display, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a larger 6.9-inch display making it the largest iPhone display ever. The stunning Super Retina XDR displays have Always-on and ProMotion technologies, with both models featuring the latest-generation Ceramic Shield, which has an advanced formulation that is 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone. The new mechanical architecture improves heat dissipation and efficiency for up to 20 percent better sustained performance.

3

Apple has also upgraded the cameras inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, powered by the new A18 Pro chip, the upgraded camera system intros a new 48-megapixel Fusion camera with a faster, more efficient quad-pixel sensor and Apple Camera interface. This unlocks some incredible 4K 120FPS video recording in Dolby Vision, making it the highest resolution and frame rate combination on an iPhone, ever, and a smartphone first says Apple.

The new A18 Pro chip inside of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, using second-gen TSMC 3nm process node goodness and a brand new architecture with smaller, faster transistors, the A18 Pro delivers "unprecedented efficiency". Apple has a new 16-core Neural Engine is faster and more efficient than ever before, powering "remarkable" on-device performance for Apple Intelligence.

Apple says there's a 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth, the highest ever in iPhone, with a 20% performance jump in the 6-core GPU over the previous-gen, with hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) being up to 2x faster on the new A18 Pro. A new 6-core CPU is the fastest in the smartphone, with two performance cores and four efficient cores that can run the same workload as the previous generation 15% faster, while using 20% less power.

Apple has its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and the flagship 1TB models. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199.