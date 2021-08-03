Google teases next-gen Pixel 6: powered by custom Google Tensor chip

Google has just teased its next-gen Pixel 6 family of smartphones, where we don't know much about the new smartphones themselves but more so the new Tensor SoC inside of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The new TPU (Tensor Processing Units) that Google uses inside of its data centers, will be used inside of the new Pixel 6 smartphones -- with the Tensor not being an SoC (system on a chip) but rather a bunch of chips. We don't know which chips are made by Google, and which are licensed from others -- but we do know that the Google-made mobile TPU will be used for AI tasks, while a new Titan M2 chip will be used for security inside of the new Pixel 6 smartphones.

But what we do know, is that Google's new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones aren't effing around -- the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be "ultra-high-end" phones from Google.

Google's next-gen flagship Pixel 6 Pro smartphone sounds delicious: a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display is curved at the edges, has 3 cameras on the back with a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide and 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens.

The normal Pixel 6 has a smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh, with a totally flat display (no curves at the edges like the Pro) and doesn't have the telephoto lens. Both of Google's new Pixel 6 smartphones will have their in-house Tensor SoC and Titan M2 security processor as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We don't know who made the CPU and GPU for Google, but rumor has it Samsung is making the regular components (outside of the Tensor SoC and Titan M2 security chip) for the new Pixel 6 smartphones. The big shift away from tech specs and towards AI and ML (artitifical intelligence and machine learning) from Google for the new Pixel 6 smartphones.