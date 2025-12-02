Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold: 10-inch unfolded screen, crazy 3.9mm thick, upgraded hinge

Samsung has officially introduced its new Galaxy Z TriFold, with numerous advancements and upgrades over the Z Fold 7, with the new Galaxy Z Tri-Fold unfolding out into a gigantic 10-inch display.

Inside, Samsung is using its most advanced hinge system yet with a refined Armor FlexHinge, made of titanium with two differently sized hinges using a dual-rail structure that provide a smoother, more stable folding experience, with varying weight and components across the Galaxy Z TriFold. The upgraded hinge structure also allows the screen panels to meet securely with a minimal gap, making for a thinner, portable -- even though it's a triple-fold smartphone -- experience.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold features a huge 10-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen with a native 2160 x 1584 resolution, with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz to conserve battery life. The cover display is a 6.5-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 2560 x 1080 and up to a higher 2600 nits of peak brightness. The smallest 6.5-inch uses the same panel tech, with an adaptive refresh also between 1-120Hz.

When completely unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold is only 3.9mm thick, weighing a total 309 grams, as well as being IP48 dust and water-resistant, while the cover display is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 technology.

Samsung is only using the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside of the Galaxy Z TriFold, compared to Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with the decision to not use the best chip from Qualcomm possible because Samsung only has two variants of its new Galaxy Z TriFold. It ships with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with options for 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

On the camera side of things, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold features a main 200MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a telephoto lens with 10MP that can snap 3x lossless zoom, and 30x digital zoom. On the front, it has a single 10MP f/2.2 camera on the cover display, while another 10MP f/2.2 snapper is on the main display with a 100-degree FOV.

Battery-wide, Samsung is using a 5600mAh battery inside of the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is bigger than the 5000mAh battery inside of its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it's also the highest capacity battery inside of any foldable Samsung smartphone so far.

It also supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, with Samsung actually providing a 45W charger in the box for the Galaxy Z TriFold. As for pricing, Samsung hasn't made anything official just yet, but the latest rumors -- in the link above -- suggest we'll see close to $2500 pricing for the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold will officially launch in South Korea on December 12, with China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE after that. As for the US launch, it is rumored to be delayed until sometime in Q1 2026.