Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold: 10-inch unfolded screen, crazy 3.9mm thick, upgraded hinge

Samsung has officially introduced its new Galaxy Z TriFold, with numerous advancements and upgrades over the Z Fold 7, with the new Galaxy Z Tri-Fold unfolding out into a gigantic 10-inch display.
Inside, Samsung is using its most advanced hinge system yet with a refined Armor FlexHinge, made of titanium with two differently sized hinges using a dual-rail structure that provide a smoother, more stable folding experience, with varying weight and components across the Galaxy Z TriFold. The upgraded hinge structure also allows the screen panels to meet securely with a minimal gap, making for a thinner, portable -- even though it's a triple-fold smartphone -- experience.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold features a huge 10-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen with a native 2160 x 1584 resolution, with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz to conserve battery life. The cover display is a 6.5-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 2560 x 1080 and up to a higher 2600 nits of peak brightness. The smallest 6.5-inch uses the same panel tech, with an adaptive refresh also between 1-120Hz.
When completely unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold is only 3.9mm thick, weighing a total 309 grams, as well as being IP48 dust and water-resistant, while the cover display is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 technology.
- Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: 12-15mm thick, triple unfolds to near 10-inch display
- Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold rumored with 3 batteries, ultra-slim when unfolded
- Read more: Samsung to test the waters with 50,000 units of tri-foldable smartphone
Samsung is only using the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside of the Galaxy Z TriFold, compared to Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with the decision to not use the best chip from Qualcomm possible because Samsung only has two variants of its new Galaxy Z TriFold. It ships with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with options for 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.
On the camera side of things, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold features a main 200MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a telephoto lens with 10MP that can snap 3x lossless zoom, and 30x digital zoom. On the front, it has a single 10MP f/2.2 camera on the cover display, while another 10MP f/2.2 snapper is on the main display with a 100-degree FOV.
Battery-wide, Samsung is using a 5600mAh battery inside of the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is bigger than the 5000mAh battery inside of its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it's also the highest capacity battery inside of any foldable Samsung smartphone so far.
It also supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, with Samsung actually providing a 45W charger in the box for the Galaxy Z TriFold. As for pricing, Samsung hasn't made anything official just yet, but the latest rumors -- in the link above -- suggest we'll see close to $2500 pricing for the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold will officially launch in South Korea on December 12, with China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE after that. As for the US launch, it is rumored to be delayed until sometime in Q1 2026.
- Samsung's Most Advanced Hinges Yet: Drawing on its heritage in foldable phone innovation, Samsung refined the Armor FlexHinge to meet the unique demands of Galaxy Z TriFold. Two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure work in harmony, creating a smoother, more stable fold despite varying weight and components across the device. The hinge structure also allows the screen panels to meet securely with a minimal gap, enabling a thinner, more portable device.
- Restructured Foldable Display: Galaxy Z TriFold introduces new display technology made for the 10-inch screen that folds twice into a pocketable phone. A reinforced overcoat has been added to a shock-absorbing display layer for better resistance across the dual-folding device.
- Advanced Materials on the Exterior: The titanium hinge housing introduces a thin piece of metal that protects the folding mechanism and resists wear over time. The frame of the device is supported by Advanced Armor Aluminium, a high-strength alloy that adds rigidity without increasing bulk. The frame helps ensure that the screens don't make contact with each other, and a ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer back panel keeps the design thin yet resistant to cracks.
- High-Quality Inspection, on Each Device: Every unit goes through a series of strict quality checks to achieve every small requirement. For instance, CT scanning of the flexible printed circuit board verifies that it has been correctly manufactured according to the design, ensuring accuracy and reliability before bonding it together with the other internal display components. Laser scanning verifies that all internal components are mounted precisely at their intended height, securing surface quality.