Google's new Pixel 6 Pro teased in new hands-on ahead of launch
Google's next-gen Pixel 6 Pro teased in new hands-on, with Google's new flagship smartphone looking dapper ahead of its release.
Google's upcoming Pixel 6 family of smartphones will include the Pixcel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones very soon, after their announcement last month, but now we have our first hands-on before the launch.
The new Pixel 6 Pro was teased by Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, where it appears he has a pre-production unit but it should be virtually identical to the retail handset when it launches. The video teases -- seriously it teases, it's just 8 seconds long -- but it's enough to see how it'll look in your hand.
Google is using a curved display on its new Pixel 6 Pro smartphone, and that camera bump on the back is seriously massive. A nice thin case would be beautiful on the Pixel 6 Pro, if it's thin enough to meet, and just cover the camera bump that would be great. The grey-black scheme looks good here too, but I want to see it in my hands.
- Read more: Google's foldable Pixel rumored as Passport, launching in 2021
- Read more: Google uses bags of chips to tease its new Pixel 6, only in Japan
- Read more: Google teases next-gen Pixel 6: powered by custom Google Tensor chip
- Read more: Google's next-gen Pixel 6 could have incredible 120Hz OLED display
- Read more: Google's next-gen Pixel 6 rumored to pack in-house 'Whitechapel' chip
Lee tweeted out with his video on the Google Pixel 6 Pro: "I think this may be the first hands-on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device".