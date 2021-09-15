Google uses bags of chips to tease its new Pixel 6, only in Japan

Google Original Chips advertised with its next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in Japan, with its new Tensor SoC.

Samsung has just launched its two new foldable phones with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple just announced its new iPhone 13 family of handsets, and Google is now teasing its next-gen Pixel 6 smartphones.

In some new advertising for Japan, Google launched a new campaign announcing their own original chips. The new original chips were made with a "crispy finish" and were "made by 100% Google", made with 5 different flavors that are all dipped in that "Googley Salty Flavor". Righty-o.

Google's new Pixel 6 smartphones use their own in-house Tensor SoC, which is why we're seeing the marketing push of its "own original chips" as it's about to use its own original chip, inside of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones... get it?

Google explains: "Prior to the launch of Google's first smartphone equipped with genuine chips, we have prepared "genuine chips" that allow you to experience its appeal as soon as possible".

"A genuine chip manufactured entirely in-house for the new Google Pixel 6. Flying chips that let you enjoy its charm quickly. Made by 100% Google, it has a crispy finish. You should definitely enjoy the deliciousness of freshly made Hokuhoku".