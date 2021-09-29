Google's new Pixel 6 rumored to start at $749, Pixel 6 Pro at $1049

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Google's next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are right around the corner, with some reports surfacing on pricing: the Pixel 6 starts at $749 while the bigger Pixel 6 Pro begins at $1049.

The new starting price of $749 is steep for the Google Pixel 6 is steep, but it's no different to the flagship Apple and Samsung smartphones -- Apple's new iPhone 13 starts at $699, $50 less than the Pixel 6's purported starting price. The bigger Pixel 6 Pro at $1049 or $1099, with Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1099.

Google is swinging much higher this time around with the Pixel 6 Pro, offering a high-end flagship akin to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max. We should expect Android 12 nice and nude, the Google way, and many tweaks under the hood hardware-wise now that Google is using its own in-house Tensor chip.

Google's next-gen flagship Pixel 6 Pro smartphone sounds delicious: a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display is curved at the edges, has 3 cameras on the back with a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide and 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens.

The normal Pixel 6 has a smaller 6.4-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh, with a totally flat display (no curves at the edges like the Pro) and doesn't have the telephoto lens. Both of Google's new Pixel 6 smartphones will have their in-house Tensor SoC and Titan M2 security processor as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

