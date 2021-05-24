All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google's next-gen Pixel 6 could have incredible 120Hz OLED display

Google's next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rumored to have 50-megapixel cameras, 5000mAh batteries, and 120Hz OLED displays.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 24 2021 11:58 PM CDT
Google's next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are sounding pretty tasty, with new rumors suggesting Google's new powerhouse smartphone will rock a 120Hz OLED display.

Inside, the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones should be one of the most powerful smartphones released... and by the sounds of these specs, the most powerful Pixel smartphone ever made. Not only do we have the rumors of the 6.7-inch QHD display, but the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and OLED panel.

Google is rumored to use a 5000mAh battery and pack in a 50-megapixel camera inside of the new Pixel 6 Pro, as well as an ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom support. The smaller Pixel 6 will have a smaller battery (unknown capacity) and a smaller 6.4-inch 1080p (not QHD) display, but also at 120Hz refresh rate.

I'm sure that over the coming weeks we'll get to know more about the specs of Google's next-gen Pixel 6 family of smartphones, which will rock Android 12 out of the box.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, worldpodcasts.com

