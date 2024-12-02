Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Cyber Monday has heavily discounted smartphones across online retailers, with discounts ranging up to 25% on smartphones and accessories.

TL;DR: Cyber Monday offers limited-time discounts on Amazon for PC hardware, gaming monitors, SSDs, headphones, and smartphones, including Samsung and Google Pixel models. This is one of the last opportunities to secure deals post-Black Friday, with significant savings on select products and accessories. Cyber Monday offers limited-time discounts on Amazon for PC hardware, gaming monitors, SSDs, headphones, and smartphones, including Samsung and Google Pixel models. This is one of the last opportunities to secure deals post-Black Friday, with significant savings on select products and accessories.

Cyber Monday has hit Amazon, which has continued the madness of Black Friday deals, but only for a limited time. Buyers are able to take advantage of discounts on various PC hardware, including gaming monitors, SSDs, headphones, and much more.

Cyber Monday is one of your final chances to snag fantastic deals to cross names off your Christmas shopping list. While Black Friday has now wrapped up, some retailers continue the sale madness this week, but only for select products. Online retailers are launching fresh discounts for Cyber Monday, with Amazon, known for its deals, fully immersed in the action. If you want to save hundreds on new headphones or other PC hardware, check out the details below.

Additionally, smartphones have been discounted in celebration of Cyber Monday, with discounts across Samsung devices, including the Fold and the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 8a, and 8 Pro. There are also discounts on smartphone accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone - 25% off - Current Price: $1,059.98 - Original Price: $1,419.99

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 FE AI Phone, 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone - 21% off - Current Price: $559.99 - Original Price: $709.99

Google Pixel 9 Pro - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Gemini, Triple Rear Camera System - 20% off - Current Price: $799 - Original Price: $999

Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked Android Phone with Google AI - 20% off - Current Price: $399 - Original Price: $499

Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Telephoto Lens and Super Actua Display - 41% off - Current Price: $592.78 - Original Price: $999

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI Cell Phone, 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone - 31% off - Current Price: $1,307.97 - Original Price: 1,899.99