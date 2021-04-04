All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google's next-gen Pixel 6 rumored to pack in-house 'Whitechapel' chip

Google rumored to use in-house 8-core ARM chip codenamed 'Whitechapel' inside of its next-gen Pixel 6 smartphone, coming this year.

Published Sun, Apr 4 2021 10:06 PM CDT
Google will unveil its next-gen Pixel 6 smartphones later this year, with 9to5Google reporting that the new Pixel 6 will be one of the first devices running on Google's own in-house "GA101" Whitechapel chip.

The new Whitechapel chip has been rumored since early 2020 and would see Google building and using its own in-house SoCs to power their Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks. This is similar to how Apple uses its own chips inside of the iPhone and Mac and Samsung splits its Galaxy smartphones with some of them running the in-house Exynos chip while the others use a Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm.

9to5Google reports that we could see the first Whitechapel-powered smartphone with the release of Google's next-gen Pixel 6 family of handsets, with "GS101" possibly standing for "Google Silicon". Another tip is Whitechapel is "used in connection" with the codename Slider that 9to5Google found in the Google Camera app.

The site reports "From what we can piece together, we believe that Slider is a shared platform for the first Whitechapel SoC while other projects connected to Slider are connected to Samsung with references to their in-house Exynos chip. 9to5Google adds: "From the references, it seems that Whitechapel is being developed with Samsung Semiconductor's system large-scale integration (SLSI) division, meaning the Google chips will have some commonalities with Samsung Exynos, including software components".

We should see whether the rumors that Google will use its own in-house Whitechapel chip in the new Pixel 6 smartphones when they're revealed later this year.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5google.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

