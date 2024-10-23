All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Google's next-gen Tensor G6 codename 'Malibu' chip: TSMC 2nm for major perf, power improvements

Google's future-gen Pixel 11 smartphone will feature next-gen Tensor G6 processor codenamed 'Malibu' made on TSMC's new 2nm process node.

Google's next-gen Tensor G6 codename 'Malibu' chip: TSMC 2nm for major perf, power improvements
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Google's future-gen Pixel 11 family of smartphones will use a next-gen Tensor G6 processor built on TSMC's new 2nm process node, with the Tensor G6 codenamed "Malibu".

Google's next-gen Tensor G6 codename 'Malibu' chip: TSMC 2nm for major perf, power improvements 108
2

Spotted by Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman, who spotted the codenames of the Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 processors. Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 family of smartphones, right up to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while the next-gen Tensor G5 chip will power next year's Pixel 10 family, up to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

After that, Google will unleash its future-gen Tensor G6 processor that will be inside of the Pixel 11 smartphones, up to the next-gen Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold smartphones. Google will have its new Tensor G6 chip made by TSMC on its new 2nm process node, which will provide performance improvements and improved energy efficiency.

Apple's future-gen iPhone 18 will feature a 2nm chip made by TSMC, and will be released in 2026... so the fight between Apple and Google and its smartphones both powered by 2nm chips made at TSMC really heats up with the iPhone 18 versus Pixel 11 in 2026.

Google Tensor processor codenames:

  • Google Tensor G3 = Zuma
  • Google Tensor G4 = Zumapro
  • Google Tensor G5 = Laguna
  • Google Tensor G6 = Malibu
Photo of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
CAD $2399.99
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2024 at 9:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles