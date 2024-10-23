Google's next-gen Tensor G6 codename 'Malibu' chip: TSMC 2nm for major perf, power improvements

Google's future-gen Pixel 11 family of smartphones will use a next-gen Tensor G6 processor built on TSMC's new 2nm process node, with the Tensor G6 codenamed "Malibu".

Spotted by Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman, who spotted the codenames of the Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 processors. Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 family of smartphones, right up to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while the next-gen Tensor G5 chip will power next year's Pixel 10 family, up to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

After that, Google will unleash its future-gen Tensor G6 processor that will be inside of the Pixel 11 smartphones, up to the next-gen Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold smartphones. Google will have its new Tensor G6 chip made by TSMC on its new 2nm process node, which will provide performance improvements and improved energy efficiency.

Apple's future-gen iPhone 18 will feature a 2nm chip made by TSMC, and will be released in 2026... so the fight between Apple and Google and its smartphones both powered by 2nm chips made at TSMC really heats up with the iPhone 18 versus Pixel 11 in 2026.

Google Tensor processor codenames: