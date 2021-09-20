NVIDIA AD102 GPU: 80 TFLOPs+, GDDR6X on 384-bit bus, 5nm node

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU should be clocked at over 2.2GHz, GDDR6X memory rumoed to be on a 384-bit memory bus, on 5nm node.

Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 7:30 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Sep 20 2021 8:00 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture has been teased again, with the very latest rumor on the AD102 GPU is that it will have clock speeds that will hit 2.2GHz, and above.

The new rumors have come from @greymon55 on Twitter, who has said that AD102 will have its GPU frequency above 2.2GHz and that it will arrive on the 5nm node, and have its GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit memory bus. This should give the AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 a heck of a lot of GPU horsepower, and memory bandwidth.

We're looking at 18432 CUDA cores on the latest specs rumors for AD102, with 80 TFLOPs+ of compute performance that would blow away the 36 TFLOPs of compute performance that the GA102-based GeForce RTX 3090 is capable of. It won't be cheap, with rumors teasing the AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 could cost $2999... but you'll probably be able to Your next TV should be this huge new 85-inch 4K 240Hz... yeah, 240FPS.

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and future GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards will support the upcoming DisplayPort 2.0 standard, ushering in 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz support. You'll need one of these new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards if you want to even think about running games at 4K 240FPS or 8K 120FPS.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

