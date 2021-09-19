Your next TV should be this huge new 85-inch 4K 240Hz... yeah, 240FPS

AU Optronics has just unveiled a beautiful sight -- a gigantic 85-inch 4K TV but with an insane 240Hz refresh rate. We've already got multiple large 4K 120Hz gaming TVs but now there's an 85-inch 4K 240Hz (!!!) TV coming and man it is going to be a beast.

The new 85-inch 4K 240Hz will need a next-gen GPU to run it, which will be perfect for AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the multi-chip Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

You'll need a new graphics card with HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.0 with the HDMI 2.1 already on the Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, meanwhile DP 2.0 will debut with next-gen cards. If you're using HDMI 2.1 then you'll need DSC (Display Stream Compression) to reach the lofty heights of 4K 240Hz as HDMI 2.1 only supports 4K 144Hz without DSC.

HDMI 2.1 maxes out at 42.6Gbit/s bandwidth which is too much to drive 4K 240Hz, which requires 55.2Gbit/s of bandwidth -- and that's where DSC comes in. But the new DisplayPort 2.0 standard which has been built to support 4K 240Hz and even 8K 120Hz over a single cable.

There's not much we know about the new AU Optronics 85-inch 4K 120Hz TV panel, and I wouldn't be expecting it anytime soon either. I'm sure this is a 2022 panel at the earliest, as there's no graphics card that is going to give you 4K 240FPS average without playing a not-so-demanding title.

But good luck trying to get any new games to run at Ultra graphics with ray tracing on, at 4K and 240FPS. Maybe we'll get there with DLSS 3.0 + Ada Lovelace and FSR 2.0 + RDNA 3... I guess we'll have to wait and see but as a major display enthusiast, I'm beyond words excited to see how 4K 240Hz goes, especially on a huge 85-inch panel.