Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 modded with 48GB VRAM sells for $3400 in China, includes AIO cooler

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4090 modded with 48GB of RAM in China, sells for $3400 with AIO cooler, 96GB model is for AI workloads.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, originally with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, has been modded in China to feature 48GB of VRAM, selling for $3400.

NVIDIA's previous-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card ships with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but China being China, and we've got modded RTX 4090s with 48GB of VRAM being sold for $3400.

The custom-modded RTX 4090 has 48GB of GDDR6X memory and a custom AIO cooler, confirmed on Reddit by u/CeFurkan. The AIO cooler on the custom GeForce RTX 4090 has a triple-fan cooler attached to the radiator, with the retail packaging clearly showing "GeForce RTX 4090 48GB".

BYKSI makes the AIO cooler that you see on the modded RTX 4090 48GB graphics card, with the 48GB of memory seen in both Windows Task Manager as well as GPU-Z.

GPU-Z notes that it's the RTX 4090 with the AD102 GPU and 16384 CUDA cores, with its 48GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit memory bus and just over 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Now... if you're a gamer, you won't need a modded RTX 4090 with 48GB of VRAM... however, for AI workloads that additional VRAM is going to come in handy. You can see some more coverage of a custom RTX 4090D with 96GB (!!!) of VRAM in China, and an RTX 4080 with 32GB in the links above.

NVIDIA's new flagship Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 ships with 32GB of newer GDDR7 memory, but the 48GB and 96GB versions of the RTX 4090 in China seem to be mega popular.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, reddit.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

