NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 leaks: beast GPU, 100%+ faster than RTX 3090

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture has been in the headlines for the last couple of weeks, with rumors and rumbles, and everything in between -- now we have some more solid specs based on all of the rumors swirling about Ada Lovelace.

3DCenter.org has compiled a list of the NVIDIA AD102 GPU specs, which are all based on rumors from @kopite7kimi and @greymon55. 3DCenter.org actually did this in December 2020, but we have some firmer specs here and some beefy upgrades to the expected TFlops performance from AD102.

In the specs, NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 is expected to be made on TSMC's fresh new 5nm node, with an insane 18,432 CUDA cores (GA102 in the RTX 3090 has 10496 CUDA cores for comparison). The GPU clocks expected are now 2.2GHz and above, which will result in around 81 TFLOPs of compute performance (35.5 TFLOPs on the GA102 or RTX 3090).

The bigger note here is that NVIDIA will be using Micron's new GDDR6X memory that is clocked at a huge 24Gbps, up from the 19.5Gbps on the RTX 3090. The new AD102 GPU would have a 384-bit memory bus, so we should expect 1152GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- an increase of 23% over the 19.5Gbps on the GDDR6X memory used on the RTX 3090 (and its 936GB/sec of memory bandwidth).

NVIDIA has finished the Ada Lovelace GPU project, which is why we're hearing so much about it right now -- with the next phase in Ada Lovelace being the final design and tape out. We won't see it in our hands until the end of 2022 -- with estimates of Q4 2022, while performance-wise we can expect a 100%+ improvement over the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090.

This should ensure 4K 120FPS+ gaming in the very next-gen games with ray tracing, and I'm sure we're going to be introduced to next-gen black magik DLSS 3.0 technology with Ada Lovelace which will only make things better again.

A year away from now is a long time, so we should expect refreshed Ampere GPUs in the form of the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series graphics cards in between now and Q4 2022.

As for Micron's much-faster GDDR6X memory clocked at 24Gbps, that's something I reported on a year ago now, with Micron announcing that it would have 16Gb GDDR6X memory in 2021 that would be reaching 24Gbps. Micron explained in August 2020: "Micron's roadmap also highlights the potential for a 16Gb GDDR6X in 2021 with the ability to reach up to 24Gb/s. GDDR6X is powered by a revolutionary new PAM4 modulation technology for Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions. PAM4 has the potential to drive even more improvements in data rate".