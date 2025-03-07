NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 X Blackwell workstation card spotted: GB202 GPU, 96GB of GDDR7, 600W TBP

TL;DR: NVIDIA is developing the RTX PRO 6000 X, a workstation GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory and a 600W TBP, based on the Blackwell architecture. It features a GB202-870 GPU and is intended for AI and content creation. A non-X version with 48GB on a 384-bit bus is also expected. NVIDIA is developing the RTX PRO 6000 X, a workstation GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory and a 600W TBP, based on the Blackwell architecture. It features a GB202-870 GPU and is intended for AI and content creation. A non-X version with 48GB on a 384-bit bus is also expected.

NVIDIA is preparing a new Blackwell-based workstation GPU called the RTX PRO 6000 X which features an insane, drool-worthy 96GB of GDDR7 memory and a 600W TBP.

In a new post on X by leaker @harukaze5719 who spotted an NBD shipping manifest listing of "RTX PRO 6000 X Blackwell" which were being sent to India for "testing purposes". Hopefully, that testing includes looking for missing ROPs, but anyway the RTX 6000 PRO X features the GB202-870 "Blackwell" GPU with 96GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus.

NVIDIA ships its new gaming-focused GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus, but 96GB of GDDR7 memory on the same wide memory bus is going to be bananas for AI workloads, content creation, and more with a gigantic 96GB pool of VRAM. The RTX 5090 ships with a 575W TBP, with the new RTX 6000 PRO X Blackwell GPU having 25W more power at 600W, which I'm sure is for the additional GDDR7 memory chips (it has 3x the GDDR7!)

We are also going to see the RTX PRO 6000 non-X which ships with 48GB of GDDR7 memory (half) on a smaller 384-bit memory bus, which is something new: as there are no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with GDDR7 memory spread out on a 384-bit memory bus.

The new RTX 6000 PRO X uses a GB202 GPU variant that's used on the RTX 5090, while GB203 is inside of the RTX 5080... the new RTX PRO 6000 (non-X) has an unknown GPU at this point, but I'm sure we aren't too far away from seeing what exact chip NVIDIA will be using in the 48GB variant of its RTX PRO 6000 series workstation GPU.