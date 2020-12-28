NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU: RTX 4090 twice as fast as the RTX 3090?!

NVIDIA's next-gen Lovelace Ada AD102 GPU rumored to pack a huge 18432 CUDA cores... up from the 10752 on GA102 in the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is a beast of a graphics card, with AMD able to take a few blows with its Big Navi-powered Radeon RX 6900 XT -- but now we're hearing about the next-gen A

The post-Christmas news is coming from leaker @kopite7kimi, who has said NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU built on the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will pack an insane 72 Texture Processor Clusters (TPCs) and 144 Streaming Multiprocessors.

AD102 rocking 144 SMs would see the GPU packing a quite simply insane 18432 CUDA cores, which is a gigantic 71% more CUDA cores than the flagship Ampere-based GA102 GPU that powers the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Read more: NVIDIA Hopper GPU reportedly delayed, Lovelace GPU coming soon on 5nm

We could expect the Lovelace AD102 GPU would power the truly next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series, but we might expect the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series. I doubt that, and I think we'll see the AD102 on Samsung's new 5nm node as the GeForce RTX 40 series -- sometime later next year to battle RDNA 3 and the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards in 2021.