AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT: new Navi 31 GPU, battles RTX 4090
AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU: dual-die (MCM) design with 15360 cores and a rumored 512MB of Infinity Cache (up from 128MB).
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture is getting the same amount of rumor love that NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace and Hopper GPU architectures have over the last week... but this news is all about Navi 31.
AMD's next-gen flagship Navi 31 GPU is reportedly going to pack 15360 cores, but they won't be called cores anymore -- they're called RDNA Workgroup Processors (WGP). The latest rumor is that Navi 31 will rock its dual-die (MCM, or multi-chip module) with 256 shading units (FP32 cores/Stream Processors) which is double what the RDNA 2 GPUs have.
I'm looking forwrd to seeing how this change in core design works, with workgroups packing Compute Units -- an MCM-based GPU is going to be interesting on its own.
We should expect an upgrade to AMD's Infinity Cache, where the high-end RDNA 2 cards have 128MB of Infinity Cache, the new flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT should have a huge 512MB of Infinity Cache... while the memory bandwidth should sit at 256-bit.
AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.
- AMD Navi 31: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
- AMD Navi 32: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
- AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022
We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the flagship Navi 31 GPU (along with the Navi 32, and Navi 33 designs) sometime in Q2 2022.
