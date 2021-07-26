AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT: new Navi 31 GPU, battles RTX 4090

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU: dual-die (MCM) design with 15360 cores and a rumored 512MB of Infinity Cache (up from 128MB).

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture is getting the same amount of rumor love that NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace and Hopper GPU architectures have over the last week... but this news is all about Navi 31.

AMD's next-gen flagship Navi 31 GPU is reportedly going to pack 15360 cores, but they won't be called cores anymore -- they're called RDNA Workgroup Processors (WGP). The latest rumor is that Navi 31 will rock its dual-die (MCM, or multi-chip module) with 256 shading units (FP32 cores/Stream Processors) which is double what the RDNA 2 GPUs have.

I'm looking forwrd to seeing how this change in core design works, with workgroups packing Compute Units -- an MCM-based GPU is going to be interesting on its own.

We should expect an upgrade to AMD's Infinity Cache, where the high-end RDNA 2 cards have 128MB of Infinity Cache, the new flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT should have a huge 512MB of Infinity Cache... while the memory bandwidth should sit at 256-bit.

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.

AMD Navi 31 : Multi-Compute Die ( MCD ) tape out in Q4 2021

AMD Navi 32 : Multi-Compute Die ( MCD ) tape out in Q4 2021

AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022

We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the flagship Navi 31 GPU (along with the Navi 32, and Navi 33 designs) sometime in Q2 2022.