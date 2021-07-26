All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 7:09 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture is getting the same amount of rumor love that NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace and Hopper GPU architectures have over the last week... but this news is all about Navi 31.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT: new Navi 31 GPU, battles RTX 4090 01 | TweakTown.com
AMD's next-gen flagship Navi 31 GPU is reportedly going to pack 15360 cores, but they won't be called cores anymore -- they're called RDNA Workgroup Processors (WGP). The latest rumor is that Navi 31 will rock its dual-die (MCM, or multi-chip module) with 256 shading units (FP32 cores/Stream Processors) which is double what the RDNA 2 GPUs have.

I'm looking forwrd to seeing how this change in core design works, with workgroups packing Compute Units -- an MCM-based GPU is going to be interesting on its own.

We should expect an upgrade to AMD's Infinity Cache, where the high-end RDNA 2 cards have 128MB of Infinity Cache, the new flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT should have a huge 512MB of Infinity Cache... while the memory bandwidth should sit at 256-bit.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT: new Navi 31 GPU, battles RTX 4090 02 | TweakTown.com

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.

  • AMD Navi 31: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 32: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022

We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the flagship Navi 31 GPU (along with the Navi 32, and Navi 33 designs) sometime in Q2 2022.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

