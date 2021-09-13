NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 predicted to cost $2999
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090 could cost $2999, RTX 4080 Ti could cost $1999, and RTX 4060 for $399.
If you thought it was painful paying the inflated prices of graphics cards today, then this new rumor on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series pricing isn't going to make you feel any better.
YouTuber "Graphically Challenged" is predicting the MSRP prices of NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 costing $2999 and the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti under that costing $1999.
The pricing situation doesn't stop there, with the RTX 4080 predicted to cost $1199 and ends at the RTX 4050 with a predicted price of $279. In between we have the RTX 4050 Ti at $329, RTX 4060 at $399, RTX 4060 Ti at $499, and RTX 4070 at $799.
- GeForce RTX 4090: $2999
- GeForce RTX 4080 Ti: $1999
- GeForce RTX 4080: $1199
- GeForce RTX 4070: $799
- GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: $499
- GeForce RTX 4060: $399
- GeForce RTX 4050 Ti: $329
- GeForce RTX 4050: $279
The new predicted prices on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, led by the purported new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 that could cost a huge $2999.
