DisplayPort 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 converters coming: the first DP 2.0 device

Parade Technologies launches the world's first DisplayPort 2.0 product: a new DisplayPort 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 converter, oh boy.

The world's first DisplayPort 2.0 product has just launched, after what feels like years and years of teasing the next-generation DisplayPort standard. DisplayPort 2.0 is nearly here, folks and with it, it brings some really freaking awesome friends.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Parade Technologies has just launched its new DisplayPort 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 protocol converters, with the nerdier name of PS195 and PS196, and will be baked into computer system motherboards, docking stations, and protocol converter dongle applications.

The new PS195 and PS196 are totally compliant with VESA DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 specifications, meaning it'll handle next-gen GPUs that feature DisplayPort 2.0 ports -- think current flocks of graphics cards with 3 x DP 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 -- the future would have 3 x DP 2.0 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 with the 3 x DP 2.0 ports capable of being converted to HDMI 2.1 with Parade Technologies' new PS195 and PS196 chips.

Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies explains: "PS19x HDMI 2.1 converter family enables HDMI 2.1 on host systems and accessories to bring about 8K and higher display resolution. Parade continues the success of the PS185/PS186 DP 1.4 - HDMI 2.0 converter family".

Now, what's under the hood -- what can these new DisplayPort 2.0 to HDMI 2.1 converters be capable of, considering HDMI 2.1 maxes out at 48Gbps of bandwidth. That 48Gbps of bandwidth maxes out at 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz over the single HDMI 2.1 connector, with some monitors offering 4K 144Hz over HDMI 2.1.

DisplayPort 2.0 on the other hand can offer 4K 240Hz, 5K 240Hz, and freaking 8K 120Hz. Yeah, DP 2.0 is really another f***ing level of awesome sauce. DP 2.0 to HDMI 2. converters won't offer you any more than HDMI 2.1 is capable of, with the next-gen standard capped at just 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz -- still, you'll have converters for those future DP 2.0 ports with Parade Technologies' new P195 and P196 chips.

Hell, I didn't even mention that DisplayPort 2.0 can offer 16K -- yeah... 16K, so we're talking 15360 x 7680 -- hahaha. I don't even... I mean, I own countless 4K displays and have had an 8K monitor for many, many years now. But 16K is absolutely ridiculous, but DisplayPort 2.0 is ready for that -- you, unfortunately, won't be converting that 16K down into the archaic HDMI 2.1 connector.

PS195 + PS196 Key Features

DisplayPort 2.0 Receiver

Compliant with DisplayPort Specification Version 2.0 for RBR, HBR, HBR2 and HBR3

Accepts 1, 2, and 4 DisplayPort main-link lanes

Supports SSC up to 0.5% down spread

DPCD supports DP v2.0 data structure

HDCP 2.3 and HDCP 1.3

VESA Display Stream Compression Standard (DSC) v1.1/1.2a Bitstream Handling and FEC policy, DSC decoder and pass-through mode

Supports DP source detection via AUX channel

DP input port support lane swapping and polarity swapping

Supports Horizontal Blanking Expansion (HBE)

Supports Adaptive Sync Video

Supports CEC-Tunneling-over-AUX

HDMI 2.1 Transmitter

Compliant with HDMI Specification Version 2.1

TMDS data rate up to 6Gbps

FRL data rate up to 12Gbps

SCDC (Status and Control Data Channel)

HDCP 2.3 and HDCP 1.4

Supports DSC pass-through mode

TMDS and FRL modes with scrambling for EMI/RFI reduction

Supports FRL FFE

Supports static and dynamic HDR

Supports up to 8 channels of 16-/20-/24-bit audio up to 192kHz sample frequency

Supports IEC 60958 L-PCM, IEC 61937 compressed audio and 32-ch L-PCM 3D audio.

Supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switch(QMS), Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) and Dynamic Auto Lipsync (DALS)

Supports DVI output format

General