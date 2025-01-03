All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

MSI reveals world's first 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a

MSI's new MPG 272URX QD-OLED is the world's firrst 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity: 4K 240FPS without DSC tech.

MSI reveals world's first 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a
TL;DR: MSI announces the MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor, featuring a 27-inch 4K 240Hz panel with a 166 PPI pixel density. It includes DisplayPort 2.1a for 80Gbps bandwidth, a 0.03ms response time, and a 3-year burn-in warranty. The monitor supports NVIDIA's RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs for optimal performance.

MSI announces its new MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor: featuring a 27-inch 4K 240Hz panel and the latest DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with 80Gbps of bandwidth.

The new MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor is one of the first in the world to feature a 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel, further increasing the pixel density of 27-inch 4K OLED monitors. The current fleet of 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED gaming monitors have around 111 PPI of pixel density, while the new MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor features a much denser 166 PPI, which should look utterly gorgeous in the flesh.

MSI is using a new Samsung Display QD-OLED panel, with the company saying it's a "5-layer Tandom OLED panel with EL Gen 3" technology, but expect more concrete details on the panel at CES 2025 next week. We have the 27-inch QD-OLED panel rocking 4K at 240Hz with a 0.03ms response time, and a 3-year QD-OLED warranty for any burn-in worries.

The inclusion of the full DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 standard means the new MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor can run its 4K 240Hz goodness without Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. You'll want to pair the new 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 32GB or RTX 5080 16GB graphics cards, to ensure your GPU can help you push 240FPS at 4K.

MSI explains: "Experience immersive gaming with the MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor. It features a 3840x2160 (UHD) QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms(GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. OLED Care 2.0 technology helps prevent burn-in. For console gamers, the MPG 272URX QD-OLED provides HDMI™ 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, 4K 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM and the latest DisplayPort 2.1a offers 80Gbps bandwidth for gaming and professional displays. Its advanced cable supports future hardware with no loss in performance".

MPG 272URX QD-OLED features:

  • 5-layer tandem OLED panel with EL Gen 3 technology - Light efficiency up to 30%.
  • DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) - Offering up to 80Gbps bandwidth, allowing gamers to enjoy native, lossless 4K at 240Hz for a smoother experience.
  • Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate.
  • QD Premium Color - Ensures the color meets the market standard - Delta E≤2.
  • Incredible HDR visual - VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.
  • MSI OLED Care 2.0 - Reduced the risk of OLED image burn-in.
  • 3-Year Burn-In Warranty - Including coverage for OLED burn-in.
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

