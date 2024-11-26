MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor during Black Friday sales: down to $799

MSI's beasty 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor is 11% off during Black Friday sales, reducing its $899 list price down to $799.

MSI's powerhouse MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor is enjoying some Black Friday discount, with 11% off of the 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor, bringing its price down to $799.

If you've got the GPU power to handle 4K 240FPS gaming -- NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 would be perfect, or the RTX 4080 or RTX 4080 SUPER -- or want to prepare yourself for the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series (especially the new RTX 5090) then the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED could be your next purchase.

32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel at 240Hz with 0.03ms response time and OLED Care 2.0, now priced at $799.

MSI wraps up its MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor in the perfect way: "It boasts a 3840x2160 (UHD) next-gen QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms(GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. OLED Care 2.0 reduces OLED burn-in risks. For console gamers, the MAG 321UPX QD-OLED provides HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM".

MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor features: