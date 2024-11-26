MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor during Black Friday sales: down to $799

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

MSI's beasty 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor is 11% off during Black Friday sales, reducing its $899 list price down to $799.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. You can grab the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for $799 with Black Friday sales.

MSI's powerhouse MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor is enjoying some Black Friday discount, with 11% off of the 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor, bringing its price down to $799.

If you've got the GPU power to handle 4K 240FPS gaming -- NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 would be perfect, or the RTX 4080 or RTX 4080 SUPER -- or want to prepare yourself for the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series (especially the new RTX 5090) then the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED could be your next purchase.

32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel at 240Hz with 0.03ms response time and OLED Care 2.0, now priced at $799.

MSI wraps up its MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor in the perfect way: "It boasts a 3840x2160 (UHD) next-gen QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms(GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. OLED Care 2.0 reduces OLED burn-in risks. For console gamers, the MAG 321UPX QD-OLED provides HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM".

MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED gaming monitor features:

  • 3rd QD-OLED Panel: With stunning image quality and fastest 0.03ms GtG response time + 240Hz refresh rate.
  • QD Premium Color: Ensures the color meets the market standard - Delta E≤2.
  • Incredible HDR visual: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.
  • MSI OLED Care 2.0: Reduced the risk of OLED burn-in.
  • Console Mode: Provide HDMI™ 2.1(4K@240Hz) with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.
  • Adjustable Stand: Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
  • 3-Year Burn-In Warranty: Including coverage for OLED burn in.
Photo of the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2024 at 2:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

