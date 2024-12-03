All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

MSI MPG 322URX gaming monitor: 4K 240Hz QD-OLED confirmed with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 support

MSI confirms that its upcoming MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor features DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with 80Gbps of bandwidth, expected at CES 2025.

MSI MPG 322URX gaming monitor: 4K 240Hz QD-OLED confirmed with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 support
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI's upcoming MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor supports DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20, offering 80Gbps bandwidth. It features higher Power Delivery through USB-C, up to 98W. While not a major upgrade over the 2024 model, it aligns with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

MSI has confirmed its upcoming MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor supports the DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 standard, offering full DP bandwidth.

MSI MPG 322URX gaming monitor: 4K 240Hz QD-OLED confirmed with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 support 05
2

The new 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor won't be a huge upgrade over the 2024 model, but the MPG 322URX will feature DisplayPort 2.1a with the full UHBRR20 mode, offering a huge 80Gbps of bandwidth. We've seen multiple DisplayPort 2.1 monitors, but they were either rUHBR10 or UHBR13.5.

MSI's new MPG 322URX QD-OLED gaming monitor also features higher Power Delivery through USB-C, with up to 98W of power (up from 90W). This means the monitor will be able to handle devices with more power being drawn over the USB-C connector, including smartphones, laptops, and more.

There's not a lot of upgrades for the new 2025 model, but the inclusion of full DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 is nice, as it should mean those same DP2.1a ports will be on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, ready for MSI's new MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Photo of the MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, 32' 4K UHD Quantum Dot OLED Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, 32' 4K UHD Quantum Dot OLED Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$899 USD
$799.99 USD $899.99 USD
Buy
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2024 at 7:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor



Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

