MSI MPG 322URX gaming monitor: 4K 240Hz QD-OLED confirmed with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 support

MSI confirms that its upcoming MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor features DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with 80Gbps of bandwidth, expected at CES 2025.

MSI has confirmed its upcoming MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor supports the DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 standard, offering full DP bandwidth.

The new 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor won't be a huge upgrade over the 2024 model, but the MPG 322URX will feature DisplayPort 2.1a with the full UHBRR20 mode, offering a huge 80Gbps of bandwidth. We've seen multiple DisplayPort 2.1 monitors, but they were either rUHBR10 or UHBR13.5.

MSI's new MPG 322URX QD-OLED gaming monitor also features higher Power Delivery through USB-C, with up to 98W of power (up from 90W). This means the monitor will be able to handle devices with more power being drawn over the USB-C connector, including smartphones, laptops, and more.

There's not a lot of upgrades for the new 2025 model, but the inclusion of full DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 is nice, as it should mean those same DP2.1a ports will be on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, ready for MSI's new MPG 322URX 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.