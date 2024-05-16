TCL shows off their newest 4K 1000Hz display, yeah... 4K at 1000FPS, needs RTX 6090

TCL CSOT shows off the world's first 4K Highest Refresh Rate 1000Hz MNT technology, 4K at an incredible 1000Hz needs a GPU from the future.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 truly can't come soon enough, as TCL is preparing a monster new 4K 1000Hz panel. Yeah... 4K at 1000Hz means 4K at 1000FPS.

The folks from Blur Busters attended the DisplayWeek 2024 conference in California, with TCL CSOT showing off an incredible new 4K 1000Hz panel. There has been no official press release or details released about TCL CSOT's incredible 4K 1000Hz panel, which is unfortunate.

The company did have it headlined as "4K 1000Hz Highest Refresh Rate" at the show, as it would be the highest refresh rate on the planet, there's no monitor with anywhere close to 1000Hz. We have been inching towards 500-600Hz, but that's about it... and that's offred at 1080p.

Can you imagine a 4K 1000Hz gaming monitor? Even the GeForce RTX 5090 wouldn't be enough, as 4K 120FPS is hard enough... 4K 240FPS will become the new standard for the RTX 5090 once it's out, but 4K 1000FPS is a problem for something like the RTX 6090 or even the RTX 7090... hell, even the RTX 8090. 4K at 1000FPS... that's not going to be easy on any GPU.

"The technologies that TCL unveiled include: "At SID Display Week 2024, TCL CSOT is showcasing a range of advanced display technologies under the theme "For Better Life, For Better Future" This year, they are presenting around 40 innovative display technologies aimed at promoting sustainability, health, and connectivity".

"The TCL CSOT booth is organized into ten technology areas, including HVA, HFS, MLED, MLCD, FMM OLED, and IJP OLED, each highlighting their latest advancements. Attendees can explore products such as the 85" UD w-HVA Pro, the world's first 7.85″ Tandem Trifold Screen, and 14″ 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display. Other highlights include the world's Highest CR 4000:1 HFS MNT, the world's Highest Resolution 16″ 8K Laptop Display, and Ln-Oxide 14" MUX 1:3 Display. TCL CSOT will also showcase 7.85″ Under Screen Face Auth Display, the world's first 57″ 6.9mm Thickness MLED MNT, and the world's first 4K Highest Refresh Rate 1000Hz MNT".

"One of the standout innovations is TCL CSOT's 14″ 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display. This display, which represents the first application of IJP OLED technology in the notebook segment, won the AWE Award at AWE2024. The IJP OLED display offers a wider color gamut, lower power consumption, and improved reliability, marking a significant milestone in display technology".